GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

Why the GATE 2026 admit card release was deferred
IIT Guwahati has postponed the release of the GATE 2026 admit card, which was earlier expected on January 2, 2026, and has informed candidates that a revised schedule will be shared soon through the official GATE website and notifications. The institute has not specified a detailed reason, but such deferments usually relate to last-minute technical checks, data validation, or administrative approvals to ensure candidate details and exam centres are correctly reflected on the hall tickets.
Steps to download the GATE 2026 admit card.
Once the revised date is announced and the link is activated, candidates will need to log in to the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) through the official website, using their enrolment ID or registered email ID along with their password. After logging in, they can access and download the GATE 2026 admit card, verify personal details, exam city, exam centre, date, and shift timing, and then take a clear printout to carry along with a valid photo ID on the exam day. The exam dates remain February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, in two three-hour shifts each day, and the hall ticket will also carry key exam-day instructions that candidates must follow inside the centre.
Admit Card Contents and Examination Day Requirements
The GATE 2026 admit card contains essential information necessary for examination day, including the candidate's name, registration number, paper code, complete examination centre address, exam date and time, photograph, signature, and detailed exam-day instructions. The examination will follow a two-shift pattern daily, with the forenoon shift running from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Each paper will have a duration of three hours (180 minutes). The exact shift assigned to each candidate, along with their specific reporting time, will be clearly mentioned on the admit card.