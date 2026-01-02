GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

IIT Guwahati postpones GATE 2026 admit card release from January 2; revised date to be announced soon. Candidates can download from GOAPS portal using credentials. Exams scheduled February 7, 8, 14, 15 across multiple shifts nationwide.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
GATE 2026 Admit Card
GATE 2026 Admit Card Photo: Getty Images/File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • GATE 2026 admit card release deferred from January 2; revised date announcement expected within days.

  • Download via GOAPS portal (gate2026.iitg.ac.in) using enrolment ID/email and password; printed copy mandatory.

  • Exams February 7, 8, 14, 15 in two shifts daily: 9:30 am-12:30 pm and 2:30 pm-5:30 pm, three-hour duration.

  • The admit card carries registration, exam centre, date, shift timing, photograph, signature, and exam-day instructions.

Why the GATE 2026 admit card release was deferred

IIT Guwahati has postponed the release of the GATE 2026 admit card, which was earlier expected on January 2, 2026, and has informed candidates that a revised schedule will be shared soon through the official GATE website and notifications. The institute has not specified a detailed reason, but such deferments usually relate to last-minute technical checks, data validation, or administrative approvals to ensure candidate details and exam centres are correctly reflected on the hall tickets.

Steps to download the GATE 2026 admit card.

Once the revised date is announced and the link is activated, candidates will need to log in to the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) through the official website, using their enrolment ID or registered email ID along with their password. After logging in, they can access and download the GATE 2026 admit card, verify personal details, exam city, exam centre, date, and shift timing, and then take a clear printout to carry along with a valid photo ID on the exam day. The exam dates remain February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, in two three-hour shifts each day, and the hall ticket will also carry key exam-day instructions that candidates must follow inside the centre.

Related Content
Related Content

Admit Card Contents and Examination Day Requirements

The GATE 2026 admit card contains essential information necessary for examination day, including the candidate's name, registration number, paper code, complete examination centre address, exam date and time, photograph, signature, and detailed exam-day instructions. The examination will follow a two-shift pattern daily, with the forenoon shift running from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Each paper will have a duration of three hours (180 minutes). The exact shift assigned to each candidate, along with their specific reporting time, will be clearly mentioned on the admit card.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Five Indian Cricketers Who Could Announce International Retirement In 2026

  3. Usman Khawaja Says ‘Don’t Gaslight Me’ As He Calls Out Racial Stereotyping In Cricket

  4. Usman Khawaja Confirms Retirement, Fifth Ashes Test To Be His Final International Match

  5. India Vs New Zealand ODIs 2026 Team Selection: Will Weak Vijay Hazare Show Condemn Rishabh Pant?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  2. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  3. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  4. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  5. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Alliance Crumbles In Marathwada – BJP Goes Solo

  2. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists Amid Strained Ties

  5. Bihar Deputy CM Hints Probe Into Alleged Illegal Land Holdings Of Lalu Prasad

Entertainment News

  1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  2. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  3. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  4. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

  2. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  3. Bulgaria Joins Eurozone As Euro Replaces Lev In Phased Currency Transition

  4. Ukrainian Drone Strike On New Year Celebration Kills 24 In Russia’s Kherson Region

  5. Russia Releases Chilling Video Of Alleged Drone Wreckage

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism