GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

Steps to download the GATE 2026 admit card.

Once the revised date is announced and the link is activated, candidates will need to log in to the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) through the official website, using their enrolment ID or registered email ID along with their password. After logging in, they can access and download the GATE 2026 admit card, verify personal details, exam city, exam centre, date, and shift timing, and then take a clear printout to carry along with a valid photo ID on the exam day. The exam dates remain February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, in two three-hour shifts each day, and the hall ticket will also carry key exam-day instructions that candidates must follow inside the centre.