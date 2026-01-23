MPESB Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Group 2 Sub Group 3 Hall Ticket Now

Candidates who successfully registered for the recruitment drive can now download their MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 hall ticket from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. To access the admit card, applicants must log in using their application or registration number, date of birth, and captcha code. The hall ticket contains essential details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, roll number, exam centre address, reporting time, shift schedule, and exam-day instructions.