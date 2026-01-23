MPESB Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Group 2 Sub Group 3 Hall Ticket Now

MPESB Sub Group 3 admit card released Jan 22 for Group 2 exam.
Download the MPESB hall ticket using the application number and DOB at esb.mp.gov.in.
MPESB Group 2 exam news confirms CBT mode on Jan 28 statewide.
MPESB admit card official website is active; print copies are mandatory.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has officially released the MPESB Admit Card 2026 for the Group 2 Sub Group 3 recruitment examination. The admit card was made available on January 22, 2026, ahead of the computer-based test scheduled for January 28, 2026, across multiple centres in Madhya Pradesh.
Candidates who successfully registered for the recruitment drive can now download their MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 hall ticket from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. To access the admit card, applicants must log in using their application or registration number, date of birth, and captcha code. The hall ticket contains essential details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, roll number, exam centre address, reporting time, shift schedule, and exam-day instructions.
MPESB has clearly stated that admit cards will not be sent by post, and only printed copies will be accepted at examination centres. Digital copies on mobile phones will not be permitted. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.
MPESB 2026 Admit Card Download Steps
Visit esb.mp.gov.in.
Click on the “Admit Card” section on the homepage.
Select the Group 2 Sub Group 3 Admit Card 2026 link.
Enter the application number, date of birth and captcha.
Download the PDF, verify all details, and print 2–3 copies for safety.
MPESB 2026 Exam Guidelines
Candidates should arrive at the examination centre well before reporting time with a printed hall ticket and a valid photo ID (such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN or Passport). Electronic devices like mobile phones, smartwatches and calculators are prohibited inside the test hall. It is advised to verify all details on the admit card, such as name, exam centre and timings, immediately after downloading