FMGE December 2025 Admit Card Out: Download Hall Ticket at natboard.edu.in

FMGE Exam Pattern and Important Details

The FMGE exam features 300 multiple-choice questions available exclusively in English, evaluating candidates' medical knowledge against international standards. The examination is divided into Part 1 and Part 2, each containing 150 questions requiring 150 minutes completion time. A scheduled break separates the two parts, allowing candidates to refresh before Part 2. The computer-based format presents four answer options per question; candidates must select the correct or most appropriate option. Importantly, the FMGE exam pattern includes no negative marking; unattempted or incorrect answers do not deduct marks. Candidates must report to exam centers 90 minutes early, carrying their printed FMGE admit card alongside a valid photo identification.