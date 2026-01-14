FMGE December 2025 Admit Card Out: Download Hall Ticket at natboard.edu.in

FMGE December 2025 admit card released January 14 at natboard.edu.in. Download FMGE hall ticket for January 17 exam; check NBEMS FMGE admit card link.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
FMGE December
FMGE December Photo: Getty Images/File
  • FMGE December 2025 admit card released today at natboard.edu.in, January 14, 2026.

  • NBEMS FMGE admit card download requires login ID and password credentials.

  • FMGE exam date January 17, 2026; 300 MCQ questions in two parts.

  • Download the FMGE hall ticket; check the exam center, reporting time, and instructions.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the FMGE December 2025 Admit Card today, January 14, 2026, on the official website natboard.edu.in. Candidates who registered for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination can now download their FMGE hall ticket containing essential exam-day details, including center location, exam time, and critical instructions. The FMGE December 2025 Admit Card download marks the final preparation stage before the January 17, 2026, examination, where approximately 5,000+ Indian medical graduates will compete for licensing to practice medicine globally.

The FMGE exam date, January 17, will feature a computer-based test with 300 multiple-choice questions divided into two 150-question sections, each lasting 150 minutes with a scheduled break between parts. No negative marking applies, providing candidates with flexibility in attempting questions. The FMGE December 2025 Admit Card will not be sent by post or email; downloading from the official portal is mandatory.

FMGE December 2025 Admit Card Download Process

Follow these simple steps to download your FMGE December 2025 admit card:

  • Visit natboard.edu.in, the official NBEMS website homepage.

  • Click the "FMGE December 2025 Admit Card" link prominently displayed.

  • Select FMGE from the exam dropdown menu on the login page.

  • Enter your User ID and password used during registration.

  • Click "Submit" to view your FMGE hall ticket with all details.

  • Download the PDF and print multiple clear copies immediately.

FMGE Exam Pattern and Important Details

The FMGE exam features 300 multiple-choice questions available exclusively in English, evaluating candidates' medical knowledge against international standards. The examination is divided into Part 1 and Part 2, each containing 150 questions requiring 150 minutes completion time. A scheduled break separates the two parts, allowing candidates to refresh before Part 2. The computer-based format presents four answer options per question; candidates must select the correct or most appropriate option. Importantly, the FMGE exam pattern includes no negative marking; unattempted or incorrect answers do not deduct marks. Candidates must report to exam centers 90 minutes early, carrying their printed FMGE admit card alongside a valid photo identification.

