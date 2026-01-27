HBSE Date Sheet 2026 Out: Haryana Board Class 10 & 12 Exams From February

HBSE Exam Schedule Overview

According to the official date sheet published on the board’s website:

The HBSE Class 12 exams 2026 will commence on February 25, 2026, and continue up to April 1, 2026, covering all major streams including Science, Commerce, and Arts.

The HBSE Class 10 timetable 2026 shows that secondary exams begin on February 26, 2026, and conclude by March 20, 2026.

Both sets of exams are conducted in offline (pen-and-paper) mode, typically in the afternoon shift from around 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

The date sheet covers regular, open school, re-appear, improvement, and compartment students. It also lists subject codes and instructions for exams to help students avoid clashes and plan their study schedules effectively.