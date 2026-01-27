HBSE Date Sheet 2026 Out: Haryana Board Class 10 & 12 Exams From February

The HBSE Date Sheet 2026 for Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 exams has been released by BSEH.
Haryana board exams 2026 start on February 25 (Class 12) and February 26 (Class 10).
Students can download the HBSE Class 10 timetable and HBSE Class 12 date sheet 2026 from bseh.org.in.
HBSE Date Sheet 2026 has been officially released by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), providing detailed schedules for the Haryana Board Exams 2026 for both Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Senior Secondary) students. With the academic year’s board exams imminent, the timetable gives students clarity on exam dates, subjects, and timings so they can plan their preparations efficiently.
HBSE Exam Schedule Overview
According to the official date sheet published on the board’s website:
The HBSE Class 12 exams 2026 will commence on February 25, 2026, and continue up to April 1, 2026, covering all major streams including Science, Commerce, and Arts.
The HBSE Class 10 timetable 2026 shows that secondary exams begin on February 26, 2026, and conclude by March 20, 2026.
Both sets of exams are conducted in offline (pen-and-paper) mode, typically in the afternoon shift from around 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM.
The date sheet covers regular, open school, re-appear, improvement, and compartment students. It also lists subject codes and instructions for exams to help students avoid clashes and plan their study schedules effectively.
How to Download HBSE Date Sheet 2026
Students can easily access their HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets by following these simple steps:
Visit the official Board of School Education Haryana website: bseh.org.in.
On the homepage, navigate to the “Date Sheet” or “All Classes Date Sheet” section.
Look for the links titled “Date Sheet for Secondary (X) Annual Examination February-2026” or “Date Sheet for Sr. Secondary (XII) Annual Examination February-2026.”
Click on the appropriate link to open the PDF file.
Download and save the date sheet PDF on your device.
Print a copy for reference during revision and on exam days.
Always ensure you download the timetable from the official board website to get the most accurate and up-to-date schedule.