CBSE Releases Important Notice for Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notice to all affiliated schools outlining mandatory guidelines for conducting Class 10 and Class 12 practical examinations, projects, and internal assessments during the 2025-26 academic year. The notice reiterates strict compliance with Board directives to ensure smooth, transparent, and timely completion of practical assessments. Schools have been warned that deviation from instructions could result in serious consequences, including cancellation of practical exams.
Essential Compliance Rules for Schools
To ensure transparency and maintain examination integrity across the country, CBSE has outlined mandatory compliance requirements that all affiliated schools must follow without exception:
Laboratories must be fully equipped with the required apparatus, materials, and instruments for experiments
Sufficient practical answer books must be available before exam dates; report shortages to the regional office
For Class 12, only CBSE-appointed external examiners are permitted; unauthorised examiners invalidate the assessment
Marks must be uploaded the same day exams are conducted; no post-submission corrections allowed
Award marks are strictly based on student performance, matching the prescribed maximum marks for each subject
Provide special arrangements for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) for comfortable participation
No exemptions granted to sports participants; separate practicals won't be conducted
From February 1 onwards, principals must monitor daily practical conduct and mark uploads
Non-compliance with instructions may result in the cancellation of practical exams
Important Notice for Schools and Students
CBSE has also revised remuneration rates for exam functionaries involved in 2025-26 practical examinations, with updated payment structures outlined in the official circular. Schools facing difficulties or requiring clarification on any aspect of the guidelines are advised to contact their respective CBSE Regional Offices without delay. With practical marks playing a crucial role in final board results, CBSE emphasises zero tolerance for procedural lapses, urging schools, students, and parents to ensure full compliance to avoid last-minute complications.