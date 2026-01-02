CBSE Releases Important Notice for Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notice to all affiliated schools outlining mandatory guidelines for conducting Class 10 and Class 12 practical examinations, projects, and internal assessments during the 2025-26 academic year. The notice reiterates strict compliance with Board directives to ensure smooth, transparent, and timely completion of practical assessments. Schools have been warned that deviation from instructions could result in serious consequences, including cancellation of practical exams.