CBSE Releases Important Notice for Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2026

CBSE issues mandatory guidelines for Class 10 and 12 practical exams (January 1-February 14, 2026), requiring schools to provide proper labs, external examiners, same-day mark uploads, and special provisions for CWSN students. Non-compliance may lead to cancellation.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
CBSE Releases Important Notice
Summary
  • Practical exams January 1 to February 14, 2026; marks must be uploaded the same day with no corrections allowed afterwards.

  • Schools must ensure equipped labs, supply answer books, and coordinate with CBSE-appointed external examiners for Class 12.

  • No exemptions for sports participants; separate practicals won't be conducted; marks based strictly on student performance.

  • Special arrangements required for CWSN students; school principals must monitor daily conduct from February 1 onwards.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notice to all affiliated schools outlining mandatory guidelines for conducting Class 10 and Class 12 practical examinations, projects, and internal assessments during the 2025-26 academic year. The notice reiterates strict compliance with Board directives to ensure smooth, transparent, and timely completion of practical assessments. Schools have been warned that deviation from instructions could result in serious consequences, including cancellation of practical exams.

Essential Compliance Rules for Schools

To ensure transparency and maintain examination integrity across the country, CBSE has outlined mandatory compliance requirements that all affiliated schools must follow without exception:

  • Laboratories must be fully equipped with the required apparatus, materials, and instruments for experiments

  • Sufficient practical answer books must be available before exam dates; report shortages to the regional office

  • For Class 12, only CBSE-appointed external examiners are permitted; unauthorised examiners invalidate the assessment

  • Marks must be uploaded the same day exams are conducted; no post-submission corrections allowed

  • Award marks are strictly based on student performance, matching the prescribed maximum marks for each subject

  • Provide special arrangements for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) for comfortable participation

  • No exemptions granted to sports participants; separate practicals won't be conducted

  • From February 1 onwards, principals must monitor daily practical conduct and mark uploads

  • Non-compliance with instructions may result in the cancellation of practical exams

Important Notice for Schools and Students

CBSE has also revised remuneration rates for exam functionaries involved in 2025-26 practical examinations, with updated payment structures outlined in the official circular. Schools facing difficulties or requiring clarification on any aspect of the guidelines are advised to contact their respective CBSE Regional Offices without delay. With practical marks playing a crucial role in final board results, CBSE emphasises zero tolerance for procedural lapses, urging schools, students, and parents to ensure full compliance to avoid last-minute complications.

