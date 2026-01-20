HBSE Date Sheet 2026 Class 10, 12: Check Official Timetable at bseh.org.in

HBSE Date Sheet 2026 Class 10 exams start on February 28 till March 19 daily.
HBSE Date Sheet 2026 Class 12 timetable February 27 to March 26, afternoon shift.
Downloadthe HBSE 10th date sheet 2026 PDF from the official website bseh.org.in now.
HBSE 12th Date Sheet 2026 pdf available. Schools' login credentials are required.
The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE/BSEH) is preparing to release the HBSE Date Sheet 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations on its official website bseh.org.in, where students can download the timetable PDF once published. Historical trends and live updates indicate that the HBSE Class 10 exams for 2026 are expected to be conducted between February 28 and March 19, 2026, while the Class 12 board exams are anticipated between February 27 and March 26, 2026, in traditional offline (pen and paper) mode. These dates align with expected exam calendars and help students organise final preparations ahead of the boards.
More than 4–5 lakh students are expected to appear for the board exams across numerous centres in Haryana. Regular monitoring of the official website is advised to access the confirmed date sheets and related exam notices.
HBSE Date Sheet 2026: Key Dates (Expected)
Class 10 Board Exams: February 28 to March 19, 2026
Class 12 Board Exams: February 27 to March 26, 2026
Practical Examinations (Tentative): Early to mid-February 2026
Exam Mode: Offline (pen and paper)
These schedules provide students with a clear window to complete syllabus revision, practise sample papers, and focus on subject-wise study planning.
How to Download HBSE Date Sheet 2026 PDF
Follow these simple steps to access the HBSE Date Sheet 2026 Class 10, 12 online:
Go to the BSEH official website, bseh.org.in, homepage directly.
Scroll to 'Latest Announcements' or 'Examination' section menu.
Click the HBSE Date Sheet 2026 link for the Class 10 or Class 12 category.
Timetable PDF opens screen; verify dates, subjects match syllabus.
Download the PDF file, take a printout of 2 copies secure place.
Schools' login separate portal using affiliation ID download bulk lists.
Students cross-check roll numbers and exam center details on the printed sheet. Keep the timetable handy for daily study planning, revision, and focus weak subjects. Contact the school principal if discrepancies are found. The correction window opens.