HBSE Date Sheet 2026 Class 10, 12: Check Official Timetable at bseh.org.in

The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE/BSEH) is preparing to release the HBSE Date Sheet 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations on its official website bseh.org.in, where students can download the timetable PDF once published. Historical trends and live updates indicate that the HBSE Class 10 exams for 2026 are expected to be conducted between February 28 and March 19, 2026, while the Class 12 board exams are anticipated between February 27 and March 26, 2026, in traditional offline (pen and paper) mode. These dates align with expected exam calendars and help students organise final preparations ahead of the boards.