JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

Dress Code for JEE Main 2026

There is no specified uniform, but NTA recommends simple, comfortable attire that facilitates smooth security checks and reduces exam day stress. Guidelines include:

Avoid metal items such as jewelry, belts, watches, metallic zippers, or buttons

Do not wear caps, scarves, or heavy layered clothing that may interfere with frisking

Comfortable clothes like plain T-shirts, shirts, trousers, or simple traditional attire without metal accessories are preferred.

Footwear should be easy to remove (slippers or sandals without thick soles) to expedite security checks.

Female candidates should also avoid accessories such as bangles or hair clips with metal as part of the safety protocol.