JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 starts January 21. Paper 1 dates are 21-24, 28. Admit cards released jeemain.nta.nic.in; follow dress code, carry documents strictly.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
JEE Main 2026
Summary
  • JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Paper 1 exams January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, two shifts.

  • JEE Main 2026 Exam Schedule Paper 2 January 29 single shift 9 AM-12:30 PM.

  • JEE Main admit cards 2026 download jeemain.nta.nic.in application number required.

  • JEE Main 2026 Dress Code Guidelines: No metallic items, full sleeves prohibited. 

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 is scheduled to be conducted from January 21 to 29, 2026, with the B.E./B.Tech (Paper 1) exams held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28. The B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A/2B) exams are set for January 29, 2026, in a single morning shift. Candidates can expect Paper 1 to be conducted in two shifts, typically a morning session and an afternoon session, while Paper 2 will be conducted in one morning session. These dates and shift structures are confirmed in the official schedule published by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 admit card for most Paper 1 dates has been released on the official portal jeemain.nta.nic.in. Remaining admit cards for later exam dates will be made available shortly before the respective exam date. Candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth to download the hall ticket and verify exam city, center, and shift details.

JEE Main 2026 Exam Day Schedule and Guidelines

Detailed timeline per shift:

  • Shift 1: Instructions 8:30-8:50 AM, login 8:50 AM, exam starts 9 AM, ends 12 PM.

  • Shift 2: Instructions 2:30-2:50 PM, login 2:50 PM, exam 3 PM-6 PM sharp.

  • Carry admit card, passport photo ID, Aadhaar, PAN, voter card originals only.

  • Permitted stationary pen, pencil, eraser, and transparent pouch; no rough sheets provided.

  • Prohibition of smartwatches, wallets, metallic ornaments, and electronic gadgets.

Arrive center 75 minutes early avoid queues. Biometric thumbprint capture is required. Negative marking 1 mark Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics 75 questions total.

Dress Code for JEE Main 2026

There is no specified uniform, but NTA recommends simple, comfortable attire that facilitates smooth security checks and reduces exam day stress. Guidelines include:

  • Avoid metal items such as jewelry, belts, watches, metallic zippers, or buttons

  • Do not wear caps, scarves, or heavy layered clothing that may interfere with frisking

  • Comfortable clothes like plain T-shirts, shirts, trousers, or simple traditional attire without metal accessories are preferred.

  • Footwear should be easy to remove (slippers or sandals without thick soles) to expedite security checks.

Female candidates should also avoid accessories such as bangles or hair clips with metal as part of the safety protocol.

