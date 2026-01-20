CUET PG 2026 Registration: Last Day to Apply Today at exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG

CUET PG 2026 Exam Pattern

The CUET PG 2026 exam pattern consists of 75 multiple-choice questions totalling 300 marks, with +4 marks for each correct answer and a penalty of −1 for each incorrect response. Each paper is allotted 90 minutes to complete. The CUET PG syllabus is subject-specific and provided in PDF format on the official website, with detailed domains aligned to individual postgraduate programmes.