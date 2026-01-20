CUET PG 2026 Registration: Last Day to Apply Today at exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG

CUET PG Application Form 2026: Last date January 20, fee payment extended.
Last date of CUET PG Registration 2026 today exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG portal.
CUET PG 2026 exam Date March 2026, 43 shifts, bilingual question papers.
CUET PG 2026 registration fees are ₹2000 for General, ₹1000 for SC/ST/PWD categories.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the CUET PG 2026 registration deadline for postgraduate admissions for the 2026–27 academic session. The Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 registration window at exams.nta.nic.In/CUET-PG will now close on January 20, 2026, up to 11:50 PM, giving candidates additional time to complete their applications and pay the examination fees before the final cutoff.
After registration ends, the correction window will be open from January 23 to January 25, 2026, allowing candidates to edit certain details in their submitted forms, such as personal information and exam city preferences.
Step-by-Step Guide to Apply for CUET PG 2026
Follow these easy steps complete the CUET PG Application Form 2026 today:
Visit the official CUET PG 2026 registration website exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG homepage.
Click 'New Registration', enter personal details, name, DOB, mobile, email, and create a password.
Log in using credentials, fill in academic qualifications, and programme choices up to 4 options.
Upload passport photo, signature specifications, 10-200KB JPG format exactly.
Select exam centre preferences 3 cities NTA allots the final confirmation.
Pay the CUET PG 2026 registration fees online gateway; save the transaction receipt.
Submit form preview details; download confirmation page reference future.
Print the application number. Safe admission card download is essential. Avoid last-minute rush server overload during possible evening hours.
CUET PG 2026 Exam Pattern
The CUET PG 2026 exam pattern consists of 75 multiple-choice questions totalling 300 marks, with +4 marks for each correct answer and a penalty of −1 for each incorrect response. Each paper is allotted 90 minutes to complete. The CUET PG syllabus is subject-specific and provided in PDF format on the official website, with detailed domains aligned to individual postgraduate programmes.