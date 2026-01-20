CSEET Result January 2026 Declared: Download Scorecard at icsi.edu Now

ICSI CSEET result January 2026 live icsi.edu 2 PM today declared.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially declared the CSEET January 2026 result on January 20, 2026, at 2:00 PM. Candidates who appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) conducted in remote proctored mode on January 10 and 12 can now check their results online at the official website icsi.edu.
The CSEET January 2026 scorecard is available through the ICSI result portal and can be accessed by logging in with the application number and date of birth.
Over 25,000 candidates appeared for the January session of CSEET. The exam consisted of four papers carrying a total of 200 marks. To qualify, candidates must secure an overall minimum of 40 percent marks, with at least 50 marks in Paper 1 (Business Communication). The result remains valid for registration into the CS Executive Programme from the June 2026 session onwards.
How to Download CSEET Jan 2026 Scorecard Step-by-Step
Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecard:
Visit the official website icsi.edu.
Navigate to the Examination / Results section.
Click on the link “CSEET Result – January 2026”.
Enter your 17-digit application number and date of birth (DD/MM/YYYY).
Submit the details to view the scorecard.
Download the scorecard PDF and take at least two printouts for future use.
Due to high traffic, candidates may experience temporary delays between 2 PM and 4 PM. In case of issues, the ICSI helpline 0120-4522000 is available for assistance.
What is after the CSEET January 2026 Result?
Candidates who have qualified CSEET January 2026 must complete registration for the CS Executive Programme within 30 days, with a registration fee of ₹8,500. The CSEET scorecard is mandatory for Executive registration. Candidates who have cleared CA Inter or CMA Inter remain eligible for direct entry into the CS Executive Programme as per ICSI norms.
Executive Programme registrations for the June 2026 attempt are expected to open in early February, while the CS Executive exam timetable is likely to be released in March 2026. Qualified candidates should begin preparation for Executive-level subjects such as Business Laws, Tax Laws, and Corporate Regulations, using their CSEET score analysis to identify weaker areas.