CSEET Result January 2026 Declared: Download Scorecard at icsi.edu Now

ICSI CSEET Jan 2026 result declared January 20 at 2 PM icsi.edu. Download scorecard using application number, DOB; pass percentage details pass-fail status.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
CSEET Result
CSEET Result Photo: PTI/File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ICSI CSEET result January 2026 live icsi.edu 2 PM today declared.

  • CSEET Jan 2026 Result Date and Time, January 20 scorecard download link.

  • Download the CSEET Jan 2026 Scorecard PDF application number DOB required.

  • CSEET Jan 2026 Result Declared, remote proctored exam January 10, 12. 

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially declared the CSEET January 2026 result on January 20, 2026, at 2:00 PM. Candidates who appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) conducted in remote proctored mode on January 10 and 12 can now check their results online at the official website icsi.edu.

The CSEET January 2026 scorecard is available through the ICSI result portal and can be accessed by logging in with the application number and date of birth.

Over 25,000 candidates appeared for the January session of CSEET. The exam consisted of four papers carrying a total of 200 marks. To qualify, candidates must secure an overall minimum of 40 percent marks, with at least 50 marks in Paper 1 (Business Communication). The result remains valid for registration into the CS Executive Programme from the June 2026 session onwards.

How to Download CSEET Jan 2026 Scorecard Step-by-Step

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecard:

  1. Visit the official website icsi.edu.

  2. Navigate to the Examination / Results section.

  3. Click on the link “CSEET Result – January 2026”.

  4. Enter your 17-digit application number and date of birth (DD/MM/YYYY).

  5. Submit the details to view the scorecard.

  6. Download the scorecard PDF and take at least two printouts for future use.

Due to high traffic, candidates may experience temporary delays between 2 PM and 4 PM. In case of issues, the ICSI helpline 0120-4522000 is available for assistance.

Related Content
Related Content
CUET PG 2026 - null
CUET PG 2026 Registration: Last Day to Apply Today at exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

What is after the CSEET January 2026 Result?

Candidates who have qualified CSEET January 2026 must complete registration for the CS Executive Programme within 30 days, with a registration fee of ₹8,500. The CSEET scorecard is mandatory for Executive registration. Candidates who have cleared CA Inter or CMA Inter remain eligible for direct entry into the CS Executive Programme as per ICSI norms.

Executive Programme registrations for the June 2026 attempt are expected to open in early February, while the CS Executive exam timetable is likely to be released in March 2026. Qualified candidates should begin preparation for Executive-level subjects such as Business Laws, Tax Laws, and Corporate Regulations, using their CSEET score analysis to identify weaker areas.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Rain Stops Play in Bulawayo| NZ 51/1 (10)

  2. WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Adds Vaishnavi Sharma As Replacement For Injured Gunalan Kamalini

  3. Kristian Clarke Receives Call-Up For T20Is Against India In Place Of Injured Michael Bracewell

  4. ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Thailand Edge Past Zimbabwe By 1 Run In Nail-Biting Clash

  5. Shubman Gill Chooses Ranji Trophy Duty Over Rest After India’s Recent ODI Series Loss Against New Zealand

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Sinner Advances As Gaston Retires Hurt; Keys Wins

  2. Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic Live Score, Australian Open: Japanese Star Trailing In Second Set After Taking First

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston, Australian Open: Italian Star Cruises Into Second Round After Opponent Retires Hurt

  4. Gael Monfils Loses To Home Favourite Dane Sweeny, Bids Emotional Goodbye

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston Highlights, Australian Open 2026 1st Round: Italian Wins As Opponent Retires

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

  2. Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

  3. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  4. “She Tried to Be Strong”: Manipur Gang Rape Survivor Dies Awaiting Justice

  5. Voices From Prison: Bail Is Little Solace As I Lost My Life Anyway, Says Anand Teltumbde

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  2. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

  3. China Seeks WTO Panel Against India Over Auto And EV Incentive Schemes

  4. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  5. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Sinner Advances As Gaston Retires Hurt; Keys Wins