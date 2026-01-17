Maharashtra TET Result 2025 Out: Download Scorecard at mahatet.in Now

Maharashtra TET Result 2025 has been released at mahatet.in official portal today.
Download the MAHA TET Result PDF direct link, roll number.
Maharashtra State Council Examination qualified candidates list is live.
MAHA TET Result 2025 Download Link: active teacher eligibility certificate.
The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) Result 2025 has been officially declared by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) and is now available on the official MAHA TET website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their scorecards online using their valid roll number and date of birth credentials. The scorecard PDF displays detailed subject-wise marks, total score, qualifying status, and other important candidate information. This certificate is essential for aspiring teachers seeking eligibility to apply for government, aided, and private school teaching positions across Maharashtra.
The exam for both Paper 1 (Primary Teachers, Classes 1–5) and Paper 2 (Upper Primary Teachers, Classes 6–8) was conducted on 23 November 2025 in offline mode across numerous centres in the state. The result announcement follows the release of the provisional answer key and conclusion of the objection process, which candidates used to verify responses before final scoring.
Steps to Download MAHA TET Result 2025
Complete download process:
Navigate mahatet.in → Latest Updates → MAHA TET Result 2025 active link
Select Paper 1 (Classes 1-5) or Paper 2 (Classes 6-8) exam category
Enter 12-digit roll number, date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format exactly
Complete captcha verification; click "View Result/Download Scorecard"
Scorecard displays marks; download the PDF format immediately
Print 2 colored copies; verify against the OMR answer key released
Save a digital copy of future recruitment portals, Zilla Parishad applications
What to Do After Result Declaration
Qualified candidates are eligible for Maharashtra state teacher recruitments in Zilla Parishad and municipal schools. MSCE releases category-wise merit list on January 25. Prepare 15 documents for verification: Aadhaar, domicile, caste, and graduation marksheets originals. Results final non-revaluable; report discrepancies MSCE helpline 022-22019595 within 7 days. District Education offices announce verification camps from February 1-15. Online preference-filling portal activates February 10. Counselling registration ₹500 opens February 20 across 36 districts.