Maharashtra TET Result 2025 Out: Download Scorecard at mahatet.in Now

The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) Result 2025 has been officially declared by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) and is now available on the official MAHA TET website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their scorecards online using their valid roll number and date of birth credentials. The scorecard PDF displays detailed subject-wise marks, total score, qualifying status, and other important candidate information. This certificate is essential for aspiring teachers seeking eligibility to apply for government, aided, and private school teaching positions across Maharashtra.