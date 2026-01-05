Bihar STET Result 2025 to Be Released Today; Check Here for Details

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release STET 2025 results today, January 5, 2026, on bsebstet.org. Candidates can download scorecards using registration number and date of birth. General category requires 50% marks to pass.

Bihar STET Result 2025
  • Bihar STET Result 2025 is expected today.

  • Exam conducted October 14-November 16, 2025, for Paper I (Classes 9-10) and Paper II (Classes 11-12) teacher recruitment.​

  • General category passing marks: 50%; BC: 45.5%; OBC: 42.5%; SC/ST/PwD/Women: 40%

  • Scorecard includes marks, qualifying status, subject, registration, and roll numbers.

Bihar STET 2025 Result Out Today at Official Portal: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 results today, January 5, 2026, on the official website. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore previously confirmed that results would be released in January 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam conducted from October 14 to November 16, 2025, can access their scorecards from the official portal bsebstet.org or bihar-stet.com starting today. The exam was held in online Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode to determine eligibility for secondary and higher secondary teaching positions in Bihar government schools across Paper I (Classes 9-10) and Paper II (Classes 11-12).

How to Download Bihar STET Result 2025

Candidates can download their Bihar STET 2025 scorecards following a simple process. Visit the official result portal at bsebstet.org or bihar-stet.com and locate the "Bihar STET Result 2025" link on the homepage. Click on the link, which will direct candidates to a secure login page. Enter your registered Application Number and Date of Birth in the specified fields. After submitting the details, your STET scorecard will appear on the screen, displaying marks, qualifying status, subject, and other essential information. Download the result in PDF format and save it securely on your device or email for backup.

Qualifying Marks and Scorecard Details

To qualify for the Bihar STET 2025 exam, candidates must secure the minimum category-wise qualifying marks. General category candidates require 50%, Backward Classes (BC) need 45.5%, Other Backward Classes (OBC) require 42.5%, while Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD), and women candidates need 40%. In actual marks out of 150, these translate to 75, 68.25, 63.75, and 60, respectively. The Bihar STET scorecard includes the candidate's name, registration number, roll number, paper (I or II), subject selected, category, marks obtained, and qualifying status. The exam had no negative marking, with marks calculated based on the final answer key released by BSEB. Successfully qualifying candidates will receive an eligibility certificate valid for a lifetime, enabling them to apply for teaching positions in Bihar schools throughout their career.

