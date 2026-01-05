Bihar STET Result 2025 to Be Released Today; Check Here for Details

How to Download Bihar STET Result 2025

Candidates can download their Bihar STET 2025 scorecards following a simple process. Visit the official result portal at bsebstet.org or bihar-stet.com and locate the "Bihar STET Result 2025" link on the homepage. Click on the link, which will direct candidates to a secure login page. Enter your registered Application Number and Date of Birth in the specified fields. After submitting the details, your STET scorecard will appear on the screen, displaying marks, qualifying status, subject, and other essential information. Download the result in PDF format and save it securely on your device or email for backup.