UP TET 2026 Exam Dates Out: UPESSC Releases Full Teaching Exam Calendar

UP TET Exam Date 2026 July 2-4, offline, two shifts daily.
UP TET exam schedule 2026 PGT May 9-10, TGT June 3-4.
UPESSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF download from the official website now.
UPTET 2026 registration soon open, eligibility for B.Ed graduates.
UPESSC announced UP TET 2026 exam dates for July 2, 3, and 4, 2026, marking the official schedule for teacher eligibility testing in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test serves as a mandatory qualification for primary and upper primary teacher appointments across government schools. Candidates must register online at the official website once the application window opens, expected soon after the calendar release.
The exam date notification confirms offline mode with two shifts daily: Paper 1 (9:30 AM-12:00 PM) for primary teachers and Paper 2 (2:30 PM-5:00 PM) for upper primary levels. Each paper contains 150 MCQs worth 150 marks, bilingual in English and Hindi. UP TET 2026 registration details include fees of ₹600 for General/OBC, ₹400 for SC/ST, with eligibility requiring graduation plus B.Ed or equivalent training.
The comprehensive UPESSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF lists key recruitment exams: Assistant Professor on April 18-19, PGT on May 9-10, and TGT on June 3-4. Admit cards are released one week prior to each exam, with city intimation slips issued earlier. Results determine eligibility certificates with a valid lifetime for teacher recruitment in Uttar Pradesh.
UP TET 2026 Complete Exam Schedule Breakdown
UP TET exam schedule 2026 spans three days to accommodate over 15 lakh aspirants, addressing past delays from paper leaks. The exam date targets June 3-4 for 15,000+ vacancies, while covering May 9-10 for subject specialists. The UP Assistant Professor exam on April 18-19 fills higher education posts statewide. Teacher recruitment in Uttar Pradesh accelerates with these timelines, boosting employment for qualified educators.
Preparation and Next Steps
Candidates should download the UPESSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF from the official website for precise dates and syllabus updates. Regular notifications appear at UP TET official website upessc.up.gov.in under the exam portal. Practice previous papers focusing on Child Development, Pedagogy, Languages, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Stay vigilant for the application launch, typically 45 days before exams, ensuring documents like Aadhaar, photo, and marksheets are ready.