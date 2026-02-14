Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

Uttar Pradesh accounts for over 54% of fatalities as pothole-related road accidents claim more lives each year

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
pothole deaths India, pothole accidents 2024, road pothole fatalities, Uttar Pradesh pothole deaths
The data, drawn from state police reports submitted to the ministry, showed that nationally, 23,056 pothole-related accidents were reported during this period, resulting in 19,956 injuries. Of these, 9,670 were classified as “grievous injuries”. Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pothole-related deaths in India increased 53% over five years, reaching 9,438 fatalities from 2020 to 2024.

  • Uttar Pradesh recorded 5,127 deaths — more than 54% of the national total — including 1,369 in 2024 alone.

  • National figures show 23,056 pothole accidents, resulting in 19,956 injuries, including 9,670 grievous cases.

Pothole-related road accidents have led to a 53 per cent rise in deaths over the past five years, with 9,438 people killed across India between 2020 and 2024, according to data shared by the government in Parliament.

The figures, provided by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a written reply, indicate that fatalities dipped slightly in 2021 but have increased steadily since, reaching a peak of 2,385 deaths in 2024.

According to PTI, the annual death toll fell marginally from 1,555 in 2020 to 1,481 in 2021, before surging to 1,856 in 2022, 2,161 in 2023, and 2,385 in 2024.

Uttar Pradesh accounted for more than 54 per cent of these fatalities, with 5,127 deaths reported between 2020 and 2024. In 2024 alone, the state recorded 1,369 pothole-related deaths – more than half the national total, up from 1,320 in 2023 and 1,030 in 2022.

Madhya Pradesh followed with a cumulative 969 deaths over the five years, including 277 in 2024. Tamil Nadu reported 612 deaths in the same period, while Punjab recorded 414.

PTI reported that some states, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Goa, had no pothole-related accidents or fatalities over the five-year period.

The data, drawn from state police reports submitted to the ministry, showed that nationally, 23,056 pothole-related accidents were reported during this period, resulting in 19,956 injuries. Of these, 9,670 were classified as “grievous injuries”.

Gadkari stated that while the Centre is responsible for the development and maintenance of National Highways, the respective state governments are responsible for roads within their jurisdiction.

He added that the government has prioritised the upkeep of the existing NH network and has established a system to ensure all sections are repaired by accountable maintenance agencies.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
