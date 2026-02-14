Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

The data, drawn from state police reports submitted to the ministry, showed that nationally, 23,056 pothole-related accidents were reported during this period, resulting in 19,956 injuries. Of these, 9,670 were classified as “grievous injuries”. Photo: X

