IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result: Download Scorecard Now

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially announced the IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 prelims result, marking a crucial milestone for lakhs of banking aspirants seeking clerk positions in Regional Rural Banks across India. Conducted in December 2025, the preliminary examination qualified candidates based on sectional and overall cut-offs varying by state and category. The IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 results appear on the official IBPS website, where shortlisted candidates can download individual scorecards containing marks obtained in Reasoning and Numerical Ability sections. This announcement also reveals state-wise and category-wise cut-offs essential for understanding selection competitiveness.