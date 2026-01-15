IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result: Download Scorecard Now

IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 prelims result released; download scorecard with roll number.
IBPS result announcement includes state-wise and category cut-offs online.
IBPS RRB Mains examination is scheduled for February 2026 for qualified candidates.
Learn how to check IBPS results using simple steps on the official portal.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially announced the IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 prelims result, marking a crucial milestone for lakhs of banking aspirants seeking clerk positions in Regional Rural Banks across India. Conducted in December 2025, the preliminary examination qualified candidates based on sectional and overall cut-offs varying by state and category. The IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 results appear on the official IBPS website, where shortlisted candidates can download individual scorecards containing marks obtained in Reasoning and Numerical Ability sections. This announcement also reveals state-wise and category-wise cut-offs essential for understanding selection competitiveness.
Qualified candidates proceed to the IBPS RRB Mains examination, tentatively scheduled for February 2026, preparing for the single-shift online test covering Reasoning, Numerical Ability, General Awareness, English/Hindi Language, and Computer Knowledge. The main exam determines final selection after language proficiency tests. IBPS exam cut off for prelims ranged between 55-75 marks generally, with variations for SC/ST/OBC/PWD categories across different states.
How to Check IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Results
Follow these simple steps to download your IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 prelims result:
Visit the official IBPS website at www.ibps.in
Click on the "CRP-RRB-XV" tab and select the "Prelims Result" link
Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth (or Roll Number)
Click "Submit" to view your IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 results scorecard
Download and print the scorecard for the mains exam preparation
IBPS RRB Mains Preparation Guide
Candidates clearing IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 prelims should focus on the mains syllabus expansion, particularly General Awareness covering banking terms, current affairs from the last 6 months, and static GK. Practice speed for a 200-question paper within 120 minutes. Analyze your prelims IBPS exam cut-off performance to identify weak areas. Regularly attempt mock tests matching the actual exam pattern.