CUET PG 2026 Registration: Apply Before January 14 Deadline

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has set January 14, 2026, as the final date for CUET PG Registration 2026, issuing an advisory against expecting any CUET PG Registration 2026 extension. Aspiring postgraduates must hurry to fill the CUET PG 2026 application form online, as the window for NTA CUET PG Registration 2026 nears its end without further delays. This Common University Entrance Test targets admissions to over 190 universities for MA, MSc, and other PG programs. The process involves uploading documents, selecting subjects, and paying the CUET PG 2026 application fee, ranging from ₹1200 for General to ₹900 for reserved categories. NTA emphasizes completing the steps to apply for CUET PG 2026 promptly to avoid last-minute glitches. The CUET PG 2026 exam is scheduled for March 2026 in computer-based mode across multiple cities, making timely submission crucial for eligibility.