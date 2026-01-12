CUET PG 2026 Registration: Apply Before January 14 Deadline

CUET PG Registration 2026 last date is January 14, no extension confirmed by NTA.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has set January 14, 2026, as the final date for CUET PG Registration 2026, issuing an advisory against expecting any CUET PG Registration 2026 extension. Aspiring postgraduates must hurry to fill the CUET PG 2026 application form online, as the window for NTA CUET PG Registration 2026 nears its end without further delays. This Common University Entrance Test targets admissions to over 190 universities for MA, MSc, and other PG programs. The process involves uploading documents, selecting subjects, and paying the CUET PG 2026 application fee, ranging from ₹1200 for General to ₹900 for reserved categories. NTA emphasizes completing the steps to apply for CUET PG 2026 promptly to avoid last-minute glitches. The CUET PG 2026 exam is scheduled for March 2026 in computer-based mode across multiple cities, making timely submission crucial for eligibility.
Registration Process Guide
Streamline your CUET PG Registration 2026 with these clear steps:
Step 1: Head to exams.nta.ac.in, click "New Registration" and enter name, DOB, email, mobile—confirm via OTP.
Step 2: Log in, fill out the CUET PG 2026 application form with academics, and select up to 4 papers from 160+ subjects.
Step 3: Upload photo (10-200KB), signature (4-30KB), certificates; pick exam cities.
Step 4: Pay the CUET PG 2026 application fee online (₹2400 General/OBC, ₹1200 others) via card/UPI.
Step 5: Review, submit, and download confirmation, no changes afterwards.
NTA urges applying before the CUET PG Registration 2026 last date to dodge glitches.
Key Exam Details
The CUET PG 2026 exam runs for two hours and includes 75 multiple-choice questions totaling 300 marks, where each correct answer earns +4 points and incorrect ones deduct 1 mark. Exams occur in multiple shifts across more than 200 cities nationwide, with admit cards becoming available in February. Download them using your application number and date of birth. Results will appear by May 2026, kicking off counseling for admissions; these scores remain valid for one year.