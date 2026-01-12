Cold Wave Triggers School Holiday Extensions and Closures in 9 States

Regional Closure Details

In Delhi, the Directorate of Education confirms the winter break aligns with the 2025-26 academic calendar, closing all institutions till January 15 to shield young students from the biting cold and fog. Noida follows suit, with Gautam Buddh Nagar's District Magistrate enforcing the order for public safety, affecting thousands of families. Uttar Pradesh has widened the scope statewide for primary and middle classes, while Madhya Pradesh reports similar measures in affected districts amid IMD alerts. Haryana's Gurugram mirrors this, standardizing breaks till mid-January.