Cold Wave Triggers School Holiday Extensions and Closures in 9 States

School holidays in India have been prolonged due to severe cold wave conditions nationwide.
School holidays extension announced for Delhi, Noida till January 15, 2026.
School closures due to the cold wave affect Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh schools.
Parents track school holidays in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Noida for reopenings.
A harsh cold wave sweeping northern India has led to widespread school holidays in India, with authorities extending breaks for student safety. Temperatures have plummeted below 5°C in Delhi and Noida, accompanied by dense fog that hampers travel and raises health risks for young children. School holidays extension orders now cover Nursery to Class 8 in government and private institutions across multiple states.
School closures due to the cold wave prioritize avoiding exposure to frost and respiratory issues, building on standard winter vacations that began early January. In Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad and Noida, district magistrates have mandated continued shutdowns till January 15.
Similar measures apply to schools in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, as the administration is directed to begin sessions after 9:30 am for students from Nursery to Class 8.
School holidays in Uttar Pradesh extend statewide for primary levels, while school holidays in Delhi follow the DOE calendar. School holidays in Noida mirror these, affecting CBSE and ICSE boards uniformly.
Regional Closure Details
In Delhi, the Directorate of Education confirms the winter break aligns with the 2025-26 academic calendar, closing all institutions till January 15 to shield young students from the biting cold and fog. Noida follows suit, with Gautam Buddh Nagar's District Magistrate enforcing the order for public safety, affecting thousands of families. Uttar Pradesh has widened the scope statewide for primary and middle classes, while Madhya Pradesh reports similar measures in affected districts amid IMD alerts. Haryana's Gurugram mirrors this, standardizing breaks till mid-January.
Weather Impact and Safety Tips
IMD forecasts persistent cold and fog through January 17, prompting authorities to monitor conditions closely for possible further delays. Health experts urge children to stay indoors, bundled up, and avoid early outings to prevent illnesses like coughs and fevers. Parents must check school portals or WhatsApp groups for real-time updates, as reopenings depend on improving visibility and temperatures.