XAT 2026 Answer Key Released; Download and Raise Objections

XAT College Cut-offs and Top Participating Institutes

XLRI Jamshedpur, which is the top institute that offers XAT, usually has a general cut-off of 94-96 percentile on its post-graduate diploma programme of Business Management with different sectional cut-offs on each component section. Other major XAT-accepting colleges like SPJIMR maintain cut-offs around the 93.5-95 percentile, IMT Ghaziabad 90-92 percentile, and GIM 85-90 percentile. XAT scores are used to make admissions in over 130+ institutes, and mid-range colleges usually use the 70-80 percentile and specialised colleges can use as low as 60 percentiles, based on category and specialisation. Fees at top XAT-accepting colleges range from Rs. 9 lakhs to Rs. 25 lakhs per annum, with XLRI charging approximately Rs. 15.25 lakh annually. The shortlisting is usually done on the basis of scores, after which group discussions and personal interviews are carried out.