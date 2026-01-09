XAT 2026 Answer Key Released; Download and Raise Objections

XAT 2026 answer key released with provisional answer keys and response sheets for candidates.
The objection window is open for candidates to raise objections following the issued instructions.
Scorecard available January 31-March 31, 2026, on the official website.
The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has released the provisional answer key and candidate response sheets for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026, conducted on January 4, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the national-level entrance examination can now download answer keys from the official website and raise objections if they identify discrepancies. XAT scores are accepted by over 250 business schools across India, including XLRI Jamshedpur, SP Jain, XIMB, IMT Ghaziabad and others for MBA/PGDM programme admissions.
How to Download XAT 2026 Answer Keys and Raise Objections
Candidates can download their XAT 2026 answer keys by visiting xatonline. in and clicking on the “Answer Keys & Objection Form” tab. Log in using your XAT ID and date of birth to access provisional answer keys. Candidates can review their responses and raise objections following the provided instructions if they identify incorrect answers or scoring discrepancies.
The helpdesk is available Monday to Saturday from 9 AM to 6 PM at +91 919513630765 or via email at xat2026@xlri.ac.in for any assistance.
XAT 2026 Expected Scorecard Release and Percentile Benchmarks
The XAT 2026 scorecard will be released between the period of January 31 and March 31, 2026, on the official website. Based on previous year scores, a score of 35 to 36 marks can be adequate for the 99th percentile, 29-30 marks for the 95th percentile, and 25-26 marks to score 90 percentiles. These estimates are based on a six-year score-percentile analysis and can vary depending on the difficulty of the actual exam and the performance distribution of the candidates. XLRI uses XAT scores exclusively for its own admissions and does not participate in other institutes' admission decisions using XAT results.
XAT College Cut-offs and Top Participating Institutes
XLRI Jamshedpur, which is the top institute that offers XAT, usually has a general cut-off of 94-96 percentile on its post-graduate diploma programme of Business Management with different sectional cut-offs on each component section. Other major XAT-accepting colleges like SPJIMR maintain cut-offs around the 93.5-95 percentile, IMT Ghaziabad 90-92 percentile, and GIM 85-90 percentile. XAT scores are used to make admissions in over 130+ institutes, and mid-range colleges usually use the 70-80 percentile and specialised colleges can use as low as 60 percentiles, based on category and specialisation. Fees at top XAT-accepting colleges range from Rs. 9 lakhs to Rs. 25 lakhs per annum, with XLRI charging approximately Rs. 15.25 lakh annually. The shortlisting is usually done on the basis of scores, after which group discussions and personal interviews are carried out.