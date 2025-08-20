New Atal Scholarship for UK Studies: A Guide to the UP Chevening Scholarship Program

Know how aspiring students from Uttar Pradesh can apply for the Chevening Scholarship with guidance from the official Chevening website and Scholarship Guide.

UP Chevening Scholarship Program
New Atal Scholarship for UK Studies: A Guide to the UP Chevening Scholarship Program
The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled the UP Atal Scholarship for Higher Studies in the UK. This new initiative, named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, complements the existing Uttar Pradesh Chevening scholarship program by offering additional support to outstanding students from the state.

Overview of the UP Chevening Scholarship

The UP Chevening Scholarship is part of a wider UP govt international scholarship programme aimed at encouraging academic excellence abroad. It works alongside the global Chevening scheme, providing extra funding for tuition, living costs, and travel. Applicants must follow the Chevening scholarship application process and meet both UK Government and UP Government criteria.

Who Is Eligible for the Chevening Scholarship?

Eligibility criteria are straightforward:

  • Citizens of any UP district with a strong academic record.

  • A minimum of two years’ work or leadership experience.

  • A bachelor’s degree is equivalent to a UK upper second-class honours.

  • Commitment to returning to Uttar Pradesh after studies.

The Chevening scholarship guide outlines that applicants must also demonstrate leadership potential and a clear study plan linking their UK course to future goals in UP.

How Much Does the Chevening Scholarship Pay?

The Chevening award covers:

  • Full tuition fees for one-year master’s programs.

  • A monthly stipend for living expenses.

  • Round-trip economy airfare to and from the UK.

  • Supplementary grants for arrival, departure, and family support if applicable.

In addition, the UP Atal Scholarship provides a top-up grant of up to ₹3 lakh to help cover any remaining costs.

How Many Indians Get the Chevening Scholarship?

Each year, the UK Government awards approximately 1,500 Chevening scholarships worldwide. Of these, around 60–70 go to Indian nationals, with a select number reserved for Uttar Pradesh Chevening scholarship program candidates under the UP government international scholarship programme.

What Is the Minimum CGPA for the Chevening Scholarship?

Chevening requires a minimum undergraduate grade equivalent to a UK 2:1, typically a CGPA of 6.5 on a 10-point scale or higher. Applicants under the UP Chevening Scholarship must meet this CGPA threshold to qualify for both Chevening and the UP Atal Scholarship top-up.

Aspiring students from Uttar Pradesh should consult the official Chevening website for detailed deadlines and use the Chevening Scholarship Guide to navigate the Chevening Scholarship application successfully. This combined support from the Uttar Pradesh government and UK partners aims to empower future leaders through international education.

