NEET PG 2025 Result Expected Soon: Check Updates on Scorecards and Cutoff

The NBEMS NEET PG results 2025 are expected to be declared soon, most likely today or tomorrow. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for admission into MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses across India. Candidates who appeared for the exam this year are waiting for the official update on the result declaration. Once announced, students will be able to access the NEET PG 2025 download scorecards through the official portals.