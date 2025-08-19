NEET PG 2025 Result Expected Soon: Check Updates on Scorecards and Cutoff

The NBEMS NEET PG results 2025 are expected to be declared soon, most likely today or tomorrow. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for admission into MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses across India. Candidates who appeared for the exam this year are waiting for the official update on the result declaration. Once announced, students will be able to access the NEET PG 2025 download scorecards through the official portals.
The results will be released in the form of a merit list, showing the qualifying status and rank of candidates. Individual scorecards will also be available for candidates who qualify, which will be necessary for the counselling process.
NBE NEET PG Result 2025 Date and Time
As per the latest reports, the NBE NEET PG Result 2025 date and time have not been officially confirmed, but are expected to be announced either today or tomorrow. The NEET PG result 2025 download link is likely to be activated soon after the official release.
Students are advised to keep their login credentials, such as User ID and Password, ready in order to access their scorecards without delay.
How to Download NEET PG Result 2025
Once the results are released, candidates can follow these steps for the NEET PG result 2025 download link:
Visit the official NBEMS website (natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in).
Click on the notification for NBEMS NEET PG 2025 result.
The merit list PDF will appear on the screen.
Search for your roll number or application ID in the list.
Download and save the NEET PG 2025 scorecards for future use.
This scorecard will be crucial for the counselling and admission process into postgraduate medical courses.
NEET PG Result 2025: Category-wise Expected Cutoff
Alongside the results, candidates are also eager to know the cutoff scores. Based on previous trends, the NEET PG 2025 category-wise cutoff is expected to be:
General Category: Around the 50th percentile (approx. 280–300 marks)
SC/ST/OBC Categories: 40th percentile (approx. 245–265 marks)
PWD Category: 45th percentile (approx. 260–280 marks)
The actual cutoffs may vary depending on the difficulty level of the exam and the number of applicants.
The declaration of the NBEMS NEET PG results 2025 will pave the way for the counselling process, where candidates will secure seats in reputed medical colleges across the country. With the result expected anytime soon, students are advised to remain prepared for the next steps in their admission journey.