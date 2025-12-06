UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Expected Soon at upsssc.gov.in: Check Scorecard Download Steps

• UPSSSC PET 2025 result has been officially released on December 5, 2025, at upsssc.gov.in, after being conducted on September 6 and 7, 2025.
• Over 19 lakh candidates appeared for the two‑hour offline OMR‑based screening test for Group B and C posts across Uttar Pradesh.
• Candidates can download their scorecard using registration number, date of birth, gender and captcha code; the PET certificate remains valid for three years.
• Cutoff marks vary by category: General/UR 60‑65, OBC 58‑63, EWS 57‑62, SC 55‑60, ST 50‑55, with relaxation for women, freedom fighter families and PwD candidates.
• The official website upsssc.gov.in hosts the result link under the “Results” or “Latest Updates” section; candidates must verify all personal details on the scorecard before using it for further recruitment.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is set to release the UP PET 2025 result soon on its official portal upsssc.gov.in. The preliminary eligibility test, conducted on September 6 and 7, 2025, across the state, serves as a screening examination for recruitment to various Group B and C posts in Uttar Pradesh government departments. Candidates who appeared for the two‑hour exam are eagerly awaiting their scorecards to check their qualifying status.
Exam Details and Purpose
Result Status and Expected Release Date
As of the latest update on December 4, 2025, the UPSSSC PET 2025 result has not been declared. The commission is expected to activate the result link anytime soon, following the completion of evaluation and cutoff finalization. Students are advised to monitor the official website regularly for the latest announcements and avoid unofficial sources.
How to Check and Download Scorecard
Candidates can download their UP PET scorecard by following these steps:
• Visit the official portal upsssc.gov.in
• Click on the UPSSSC PET exam and result link
• Enter registration number, date of birth, gender and captcha code
• Click Login to view and download the scorecard
• Save the PDF and print a copy for future reference
Live Updates and Cutoff Expectations
The result portal will also display individual scores, sectional marks and overall qualifying status. While the commission has not announced official cutoff scores, previous years’ trends suggest category‑wise cutoffs will be published alongside the result. A direct link to the scorecard will be made available on the homepage once the result is live.