UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Expected Soon at upsssc.gov.in: Check Scorecard Download Steps

• UPSSSC PET 2025 result has been officially released on December 5, 2025, at upsssc.gov.in, after being conducted on September 6 and 7, 2025.

• Over 19 lakh candidates appeared for the two‑hour offline OMR‑based screening test for Group B and C posts across Uttar Pradesh.

• Candidates can download their scorecard using registration number, date of birth, gender and captcha code; the PET certificate remains valid for three years.

• Cutoff marks vary by category: General/UR 60‑65, OBC 58‑63, EWS 57‑62, SC 55‑60, ST 50‑55, with relaxation for women, freedom fighter families and PwD candidates.

• The official website upsssc.gov.in hosts the result link under the “Results” or “Latest Updates” section; candidates must verify all personal details on the scorecard before using it for further recruitment.