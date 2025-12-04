CAT 2025 Answer Key Expected to be Released Today; Candidates Can Raise Objections Till December 10

CAT 2025 answer key expected December 4 on iimcat.ac.in after exam on November 30
Candidates can raise objections from December 8 to 10 through the objection management portal.
Around 2.58 lakh candidates appeared with 86 percent overall attendance across 339 test centers.
Each objection requires a ₹1,200 fee; valid ones are considered for the revised answer key.
The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode is expected to release the CAT 2025 answer key on December 4, 2025, allowing candidates to evaluate their performance in the MBA entrance examination. Students who appeared for the test on November 30 across 339 centers in 170 cities will be able to access and download the answer key from the official website iimcat.ac.in by logging in with their application credentials. The exam witnessed approximately 2.58 lakh candidates out of 2.95 lakh registrations, reflecting an 86 percent attendance rate. The CAT 2025 question paper consisted of 68 questions distributed across three sections: 24 questions from Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), 22 questions each from Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA). The examination was conducted in three shifts starting at 8:30 am, 12:30 pm, and 4:30 pm, respectively, ensuring organized testing across all centers nationwide.
CAT 2025 Answer Key Download Process
Candidates must visit the official CAT website and enter their application ID and password to access the answer key once released. The document will be available for immediate download, enabling students to compare their responses with the official solutions. This verification step helps candidates assess their probable scores and anticipate performance outcomes before results are declared. Students should carefully review their answers against the provided key and note any discrepancies for potential objection filing. The answer key will provide detailed solutions for all 68 questions across the three sections, helping candidates understand the correct approach and reasoning behind each answer. Candidates are advised to maintain a copy of the downloaded answer key for their records and future reference during the objection period. Additionally, candidates should cross-verify their responses systematically to identify genuine errors or alternative correct interpretations that warrant objection filing.
Objection Management Window:
The objection window commences on December 8, 2025, at 12 pm and remains open until December 10 at 11:55 pm. Candidates who identify errors or discrepancies in the answer key can raise formal objections by clicking the "Objection Management" link on the login portal. Each objection requires a fee of ₹1,200 per question and proper substantiation with reasoning. IIM Kozhikode will review all submitted objections, and those found valid will be considered in preparing a revised answer key. This transparent process ensures fairness and accuracy in the evaluation mechanism. The CAT exam serves as an entrance gateway for various postgraduate and fellow/doctoral programs across IIMs and affiliated MBA institutes nationwide.