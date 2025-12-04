CAT 2025 Answer Key Expected to be Released Today; Candidates Can Raise Objections Till December 10

CAT 2025 Answer Key Download Process



Candidates must visit the official CAT website and enter their application ID and password to access the answer key once released. The document will be available for immediate download, enabling students to compare their responses with the official solutions. This verification step helps candidates assess their probable scores and anticipate performance outcomes before results are declared. Students should carefully review their answers against the provided key and note any discrepancies for potential objection filing. The answer key will provide detailed solutions for all 68 questions across the three sections, helping candidates understand the correct approach and reasoning behind each answer. Candidates are advised to maintain a copy of the downloaded answer key for their records and future reference during the objection period. Additionally, candidates should cross-verify their responses systematically to identify genuine errors or alternative correct interpretations that warrant objection filing.