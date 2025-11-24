Bihar STET 2025 Answer Key Released: Download Now at bsebstet.org for Paper 1 and 2

Bihar School Examination Board releases STET 2025 answer key today. Candidates can download response sheets and calculate probable marks. Objection window open till November 27, 2025.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Bihar STET 2025
• BSEB releases Bihar STET 2025 Answer Key for Paper 1 and 2 on November 24; candidates download via Bihar STET Answer Key 2025 link using admit card credentials

• Download Bihar STET 2025 Response Sheet available on bsebstet.org; Bihar STET 2025 Answer Key Response Sheet enables candidates to verify answers and calculate probable marks

• Objection submission window open through November 27; candidates can challenge disputed questions with supporting documentation through online portal

• Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Admit Card details required for login; final answer key and results to follow after Board reviews all objections raised during the window

Bihar STET 2025 Answer Key Out: Download Provisional Response Sheets at bsebstet.org

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the Bihar STET 2025 Answer Key for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 today, November 24. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their Bihar STET 2025 Answer Key Download link directly on the official website. By logging in with their credentials from the Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Admit Card, examinees will be able to download the Bihar STET 2025 Answer Key Response Sheet and verify their answers for each question attempted in the exam.

How to Download Bihar STET 2025 Response Sheet

To download Bihar STET 2025 response sheet, visit the BSEB's portal (bsebstet.org) and locate the Bihar STET Answer Key 2025 link on the homepage. Once logged in, candidates can select the relevant paper and obtain both the provisional answer key and their individualized response sheet in PDF format. This process ensures transparency, enabling examinees to calculate probable marks and identify any discrepancies in their evaluation. Candidates should note that the answer key released today is provisional in nature and may undergo modifications based on valid objections submitted by examinees. The BSEB has implemented a user-friendly interface allowing candidates to download separate PDFs for Paper 1 and Paper 2, making it convenient to cross-reference their responses question-by-question. Technical support is available on the official website for candidates facing login issues or difficulty accessing the response sheets during peak traffic hours. It is strongly recommended that all candidates save and print copies of their answer keys and response sheets for future reference and documentation purposes.

Objection Window and Next Steps

Candidates who find discrepancies can submit objections to the Board via the same portal until November 27. The objection process is online and streamlined, requiring supporting documentation for every challenge made. After this, the Board will review all objections, and the final answer key/results will follow after due consideration.

For those yet to check, ensure you use details from your Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Admit Card when accessing your results or submitting an objection. It's important for all examinees to keep a copy of both the answer key and response sheet for their records.

By providing the answer key for review, BSEB offers an early insight into likely results well before official declarations, allowing transparency for all candidates in the Bihar STET 2025 process.

