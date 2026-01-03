Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed on These Dates in January 2026

Schools and colleges across India will remain closed on January 1 (New Year), January 14 (Pongal/Makar Sankranti), January 23 (Vasant Panchami), and January 26 (Republic Day). Hazrat Ali's birthday on January 3 is observed by Muslim communities.

Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed
Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed on These Dates in January 2026
Summary
  • January 1 (New Year's Day), January 14 (Pongal/Makar Sankranti), January 23 (Vasant Panchami), January 26 (Republic Day) are major holidays.

  • January 3 (Hazrat Ali's birthday) observed by Muslim communities for school closures.

  • Closures may vary by state and board; students advised to check official school notices.

As students across India return from winter break, January 2026 brings several national holidays and festivals that will result in school and college closures throughout the month. While exact dates may vary by state, board, and local observances, these major holidays are widely recognized across the country, providing students with planned breaks amidst board exam preparations and regular academic schedules.

January 2026 Holiday Schedule for Schools and Colleges

January 2026 features several national, religious, and cultural holidays when schools and colleges will likely remain closed. However, closures may vary depending on state and board regulations. Here are the major closure dates:

  • January 1 (Thursday) – New Year's Day

  • January 3 (Saturday) – Hazrat Ali's Birthday (observed by Muslim communities)

  • January 14 (Wednesday) – Pongal and Makar Sankranti (harvest festivals)

  • January 23 (Friday) – Vasant Panchami

  • January 26 (Monday) – Republic Day

Additionally, many schools in northern India have extended closures due to severe fog and cold wave conditions affecting January 3-14. Students are advised to check official notices from their schools, education boards, and state governments for confirmed holiday schedules, as closures can vary by location. January is also an important month for board exam preparations, with pre-boards, internal assessments, and JEE Main Session 1 scheduled, so staying updated with school announcements is crucial.

