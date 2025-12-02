School Holidays Today: Check State-Wise Updates for December 2, 2025

School holiday declared in Chennai, Andhra Pradesh districts, and Goa for Dec 2 due to rain and festivals. Special holiday in Kurukshetra; normal classes in Delhi, UP, and Karnataka.

School Holidays Today
School Holidays Today: Check State-Wise Updates for December 2, 2025
  • School holiday today: Schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) and specific districts in Andhra Pradesh are closed due to Cyclone Ditwah-induced heavy rains.

  • Goa schools closed: Confirmed public holiday in Goa for the Feast of St. Francis Xavier; banks and government offices also shut.

  • Haryana special holiday: Schools in Kurukshetra closed for students who participated in the International Gita Mahotsav recitation; normal schedule elsewhere.

  • Maharashtra rural update: Likely school closures in parts of rural Pune due to duties for local Nagar Parishad and Panchayat elections.

For most students across India, Tuesday, December 2, 2025, is a regular academic day. However, specific regional factors, ranging from severe weather to local festivals and administrative events, have led to school holiday announcements today in certain states. While schools in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, and Telangana will operate on their normal schedules, significant disruptions are reported in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, and parts of Haryana. Parents and students in affected regions are advised to stay updated through official district channels and school communications.

Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh: Closures Due to Cyclone Ditwah

The lingering impact of Cyclone Ditwah continues to disrupt daily life in southern India.

  • Tamil Nadu: A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram districts on December 2. This precautionary measure comes as heavy rains and waterlogging persist in these coastal areas. While the cyclone has weakened into a deep depression, the threat of intense showers remains.

  • Andhra Pradesh: Schools in Tirupati, Nellore, and Annamayya districts are closed today. Local authorities have prioritised student safety amidst alerts for continued heavy rainfall and potential flooding in low-lying zones.

  • Puducherry: While schools were closed yesterday, current updates suggest they may reopen today unless local authorities announce otherwise based on morning weather conditions.

Goa: Public Holiday for Feast of St. Francis Xavier

In Goa, a statewide public holiday is in effect today. Schools, government offices, and banks across the state are closed to observe the Feast of St. Francis Xavier. Although the feast day is traditionally December 3, local administrative adjustments have shifted the holiday to December 2 this year. This major event attracts millions of pilgrims to the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa, necessitating widespread closures to manage the influx and allow for local observance.

Haryana: Special Holiday in Kurukshetra

A unique and localised holiday has been announced for the Kurukshetra district of Haryana, specifically honouring the students who participated in the International Gita Mahotsav. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared this special day off for Tuesday, December 2, following a grand event on the previous day where over 21,000 school children gathered at Keshav Park to collectively recite verses from the Bhagavad Gita. It is important to note that this holiday is not applicable statewide; it is strictly limited to the students in Kurukshetra who were part of the recitation ceremony. Schools in other major districts such as Gurugram, Faridabad, and Rohtak, as well as teaching staff across the state, are expected to follow their regular academic schedules.

