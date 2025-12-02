School Holidays Today: Check State-Wise Updates for December 2, 2025

Haryana: Special Holiday in Kurukshetra

A unique and localised holiday has been announced for the Kurukshetra district of Haryana, specifically honouring the students who participated in the International Gita Mahotsav. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared this special day off for Tuesday, December 2, following a grand event on the previous day where over 21,000 school children gathered at Keshav Park to collectively recite verses from the Bhagavad Gita. It is important to note that this holiday is not applicable statewide; it is strictly limited to the students in Kurukshetra who were part of the recitation ceremony. Schools in other major districts such as Gurugram, Faridabad, and Rohtak, as well as teaching staff across the state, are expected to follow their regular academic schedules.