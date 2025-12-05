School Holiday on December 5: Maharashtra Closed; Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh Decide Based on Weather

Several states in India have announced school closures on December 5, 2025, due to various reasons. Maharashtra schools will remain closed due to a teachers’ strike, while Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh are assessing weather conditions following Cyclone Ditwah and heavy rainfall before finalizing their decisions. Students should monitor official announcements for latest updates.

• Maharashtra schools confirmed closed on December 5 due to teachers’ and principals’ strike protesting education department policies

• Tamil Nadu schools likely closed due to heavy rain aftermath from Cyclone Ditwah; officials assessing December 5 situation

• Kerala districts expected to announce closures based on local rainfall conditions; elections scheduled December 9 and 11

• Andhra Pradesh is deciding at the district collector level for coastal areas affected by adverse weather conditions

Schools across multiple Indian states face closures on December 5, 2025, with reasons varying from regional strikes to weather emergencies. Maharashtra has confirmed widespread school shutdowns as educators protest against newly implemented education department regulations. Teachers and principals have organised a significant strike, affecting all educational institutions across the state. Meanwhile, other states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, are actively monitoring weather conditions following Cyclone Ditwah’s impact and heavy rainfall predictions before finalising their closure decisions. The India Meteorological Department has indicated that certain regions may experience additional rainfall on December 5, prompting district administrations to remain cautious.

Schools in coastal and rain-affected areas are particularly vigilant about declaring holidays to ensure student safety. Parents and students are advised to stay updated with official notifications from their respective state education departments and district administrations for accurate information.

Maharashtra Schools Closed on December 5

Maharashtra has officially confirmed that all schools will remain closed on December 5, 2025, due to a statewide strike organised by teachers and principals. The educators are protesting against regulatory changes introduced by the state education department that affect their professional conditions. This significant industrial action demonstrates widespread discontent within the teaching community regarding the implementation of new departmental policies. The strike has received substantial support from educators across primary, secondary, and higher secondary institutions throughout Maharashtra. Students, parents, and school administrators have been notified in advance to make necessary arrangements. The closure reflects the collective decision of the education workforce to voice their concerns regarding administrative decisions.

Weather-Related Closures in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry face potential school closures on December 5 due to severe weather conditions following Cyclone Ditwah. Chennai and Tiruvallur already experienced closures on December 4, with officials assessing the December 5 situation based on meteorological updates and ground reports. Kerala districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Kottayam, are expected to announce closures where heavy rainfall creates safety concerns. District collectors will make individual decisions prioritising student welfare. Andhra Pradesh has not declared statewide holidays yet; coastal districts will determine closure status based on prevailing weather patterns. Additionally, Kerala has announced school holidays on December 9 and December 11 for local body elections across different regions, ensuring educational facilities function as polling stations during voting procedures.

