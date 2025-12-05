School Holiday on December 5: Maharashtra Closed; Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh Decide Based on Weather

Maharashtra Schools Closed on December 5

Maharashtra has officially confirmed that all schools will remain closed on December 5, 2025, due to a statewide strike organised by teachers and principals. The educators are protesting against regulatory changes introduced by the state education department that affect their professional conditions. This significant industrial action demonstrates widespread discontent within the teaching community regarding the implementation of new departmental policies. The strike has received substantial support from educators across primary, secondary, and higher secondary institutions throughout Maharashtra. Students, parents, and school administrators have been notified in advance to make necessary arrangements. The closure reflects the collective decision of the education workforce to voice their concerns regarding administrative decisions.