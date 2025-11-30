Red Alert Issued As Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

A red alert has been issued for several coastal and delta districts — including Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and the Puducherry–Karaikal region — warning of heavy to extremely heavy rain. Downpours in some places could exceed 20 cm in 24 hours. Meanwhile, districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu are under orange alerts, expecting very heavy rain and strong winds.