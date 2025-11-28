Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Updates, Check Latest Announcements

Cyclone Ditwah approaches Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. Red alerts issued for Delta districts; school holidays expected in Chennai and affected regions for Nov 29-30. Official announcements awaited.

Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Updates, Check Latest Announcements
  • Cyclone Ditwah moving towards North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry; orange alert issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram.

  • Red alert declared for Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai; extremely heavy rain (>20 cm) expected.

  • School holiday updates: High likelihood of closure in red-alert districts for November 29-30; official announcements pending.

  • Heavy rain alert extends to coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam; disaster management teams on high alert.

Cyclone Ditwah, currently intensifying over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is poised to impact the southern Indian coastline, prompting severe weather warnings across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued critical alerts, including a Red Alert for several Cauvery Delta districts and an Orange Alert for Chennai and its neighboring regions. As the cyclone inches closer to the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, concerns regarding safety have led to widespread anticipation of school holiday updates. While official confirmations are awaited, the forecasted extremely heavy rainfall suggests imminent closures for educational institutions in affected districts on November 29 and 30. Authorities have ramped up disaster preparedness, advising residents to stay indoors and avoid coastal areas.

Tamil Nadu School Holiday Update: High Possibility in Red Alert Zones

With the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issuing a red alert for Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai, schools in these districts are highly likely to remain closed on Friday, November 29. The alert warns of rainfall exceeding 20 cm, creating hazardous conditions for commutation. Additionally, districts under orange alert, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Chengalpattu, may also declare holidays as a precautionary measure. Parents and students are advised to monitor official district collectorate announcements closely.

Reports indicate that Chengalpattu and Villupuram are also facing extremely heavy rain threats, increasing the probability of school closures in these areas as well.

Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh Preparedness

In Puducherry, Cyclone Warning Signal No. 2 has been hoisted at the port, signaling the storm's approach. Given the forecast for heavy to very heavy rainfall, the Union Territory administration is expected to announce school holidays to ensure student safety. Similarly, coastal Andhra Pradesh, particularly the Rayalaseema region, is bracing for heavy downpours from November 28 to December 1. District authorities in Nellore and Tirupati are on high alert, and decisions regarding school closures will depend on the evolving rain intensity over the next 24 hours.

Fishermen across the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh coasts have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea due to rough conditions and gusty winds reaching up to 90 kmph.

Official Announcements and Safety Advisories

While no blanket holiday has been declared yet for Chennai on November 29, the situation remains dynamic. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has directed all departments, including revenue, police, and fire services, to coordinate disaster response efforts. Residents in low-lying areas are urged to prepare for potential waterlogging and power outages. The IMD emphasizes that the cyclone's landfall prediction will be refined as the system tracks closer, but precautionary measures, including potential school holidays, are being prioritized to minimize risk.

