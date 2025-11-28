Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Updates, Check Latest Announcements

Cyclone Ditwah, currently intensifying over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is poised to impact the southern Indian coastline, prompting severe weather warnings across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued critical alerts, including a Red Alert for several Cauvery Delta districts and an Orange Alert for Chennai and its neighboring regions. As the cyclone inches closer to the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, concerns regarding safety have led to widespread anticipation of school holiday updates. While official confirmations are awaited, the forecasted extremely heavy rainfall suggests imminent closures for educational institutions in affected districts on November 29 and 30. Authorities have ramped up disaster preparedness, advising residents to stay indoors and avoid coastal areas.