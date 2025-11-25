IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala Amid Cyclone Senyar Formation

India Meteorological Department warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall across South India as Cyclone Senyar develops. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh face red alerts; school closures and travel advisories in effect.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
South India heavy rain alert
IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala Amid Cyclone Senyar Formation
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IMD heavy rain alert issued for South India; IMD red alert in place for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

  • Low-pressure system likely to intensify into Cyclone Senyar over Bay of Bengal, bringing heavy rainfall prediction through November 29.

  • Heavy rain alert in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala with isolated very heavy downpours expected in coastal and interior districts.

  • Chennai rain alert today; schools shut, travel advisories issued; wind speeds reaching 35-55 km/h with gusts up to 65 km/h possible.

The India Meteorological Department has issued comprehensive IMD heavy rain alert warnings across South India as a powerful weather system develops over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD weather forecast predicts that an emerging low-pressure zone near the Comorin area and the southwest Bay of Bengal will intensify into a cyclonic storm named Senyar within the next 48 hours. This IMD red alert South India advisory affects multiple states, including heavy rain alert in Tamil Nadu, heavy rain alert in Andhra Pradesh, and heavy rain alert in Kerala from November 25 through November 29, 2025. The system represents significant meteorological activity that could bring torrential downpours, strong winds, and potentially hazardous sea conditions to coastal and interior regions. The IMD cyclone alert status remains active as authorities implement preventive measures, including school closures and travel restrictions across vulnerable districts.

Regional Impact and Rainfall Distribution

The Chennai rain alert today reflects immediate concerns within Tamil Nadu, where the Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for Chennai and surrounding suburbs. Heavy rain alert in Kerala districts, particularly Kollam, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Pathanamthitta, is under alert status through November 26. The AP heavy rainfall warning extends across coastal Andhra Pradesh, with Yanam receiving alerts on November 23 and 24. The Kerala rainfall prediction indicates 7 to 11 centimeters of isolated rainfall, while Tamil Nadu's southern districts, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram, face extremely heavy precipitation expectations.

Several districts in Tamil Nadu have already experienced 20-26 centimeters of rainfall in 24-hour periods, causing significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions.​​

Related Content
Related Content
null - File photo
Hayli Gubbi Volcano Eruption Sends Ash Cloud Across Red Sea, Disrupts India-Middle East Flights

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Cyclone Development and Safety Protocols

The IMD cyclone alert indicates that a well-marked low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca is moving west-northwest and will transform into a depression within 24 hours before potentially becoming a cyclonic storm named Senyar. Wind speeds are forecast between 35-45 km/h, occasionally reaching 55-65 km/h in coastal areas. South India weather update warnings advise fishermen to avoid venturing into Arabian and Bay of Bengal waters through November 29, while authorities have instructed schools to remain closed in vulnerable zones and residents to limit non-essential travel.

Thermal and atmospheric instability over the region could trigger additional low-pressure formations, intensifying rainfall patterns and extending weather disruptions across multiple states.​

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Jansen Gets Jaiswal As India Faulter First In Historic Chase|17/1 (7.1)

  2. Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Gorkhas Eye Win Against Lions

  3. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

  4. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

  5. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  4. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  5. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Temperature Drop Warning

  3. Six Killed, 56 Injured In Tenkasi Bus Collision; Tamil Nadu CM Announces Compensation

  4. Jaipur Court Rules Adani-Led Company Wrongfully Gained Over Rs 1,400 Crore From Rajasthan PSU

  5. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. PML-N Sweeps Pakistan By-Elections, Secures 12 Of 13 Seats

  3. Sudan’s Burhan Rejects U.S.-Led Ceasefire Plan As 'Worst Yet'

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

Latest Stories

  1. International Emmys 2025: Rivals & Ludwig Bag Top Prizes; Diljit Dosanjh Loses Best Actor|Full Winners List

  2. Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Registration for 42 Short-Term Skill-Based Courses Starting January 2026

  3. Who Is Nikhil Chaudhary? First Indian Cricketer To Score Century In Australia's Sheffield Shield Tournament

  4. Delhi Air Quality Plunges to ‘Severe’ as PM2.5 Levels Soar

  5. Mass Jathara OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja Starrer Action Entertainer

  6. IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala Amid Cyclone Senyar Formation

  7. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  8. CJI-Led Bench Upholds Dismissal Of Christian Army Officer Who Refused Temple Entry