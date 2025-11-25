IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala Amid Cyclone Senyar Formation

IMD heavy rain alert issued for South India; IMD red alert in place for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
The India Meteorological Department has issued comprehensive IMD heavy rain alert warnings across South India as a powerful weather system develops over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD weather forecast predicts that an emerging low-pressure zone near the Comorin area and the southwest Bay of Bengal will intensify into a cyclonic storm named Senyar within the next 48 hours. This IMD red alert South India advisory affects multiple states, including heavy rain alert in Tamil Nadu, heavy rain alert in Andhra Pradesh, and heavy rain alert in Kerala from November 25 through November 29, 2025. The system represents significant meteorological activity that could bring torrential downpours, strong winds, and potentially hazardous sea conditions to coastal and interior regions. The IMD cyclone alert status remains active as authorities implement preventive measures, including school closures and travel restrictions across vulnerable districts.
Regional Impact and Rainfall Distribution
The Chennai rain alert today reflects immediate concerns within Tamil Nadu, where the Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for Chennai and surrounding suburbs. Heavy rain alert in Kerala districts, particularly Kollam, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Pathanamthitta, is under alert status through November 26. The AP heavy rainfall warning extends across coastal Andhra Pradesh, with Yanam receiving alerts on November 23 and 24. The Kerala rainfall prediction indicates 7 to 11 centimeters of isolated rainfall, while Tamil Nadu's southern districts, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram, face extremely heavy precipitation expectations.
Several districts in Tamil Nadu have already experienced 20-26 centimeters of rainfall in 24-hour periods, causing significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions.
Cyclone Development and Safety Protocols
The IMD cyclone alert indicates that a well-marked low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca is moving west-northwest and will transform into a depression within 24 hours before potentially becoming a cyclonic storm named Senyar. Wind speeds are forecast between 35-45 km/h, occasionally reaching 55-65 km/h in coastal areas. South India weather update warnings advise fishermen to avoid venturing into Arabian and Bay of Bengal waters through November 29, while authorities have instructed schools to remain closed in vulnerable zones and residents to limit non-essential travel.
Thermal and atmospheric instability over the region could trigger additional low-pressure formations, intensifying rainfall patterns and extending weather disruptions across multiple states.