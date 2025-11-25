IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala Amid Cyclone Senyar Formation

The India Meteorological Department has issued comprehensive IMD heavy rain alert warnings across South India as a powerful weather system develops over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD weather forecast predicts that an emerging low-pressure zone near the Comorin area and the southwest Bay of Bengal will intensify into a cyclonic storm named Senyar within the next 48 hours. This IMD red alert South India advisory affects multiple states, including heavy rain alert in Tamil Nadu, heavy rain alert in Andhra Pradesh, and heavy rain alert in Kerala from November 25 through November 29, 2025. The system represents significant meteorological activity that could bring torrential downpours, strong winds, and potentially hazardous sea conditions to coastal and interior regions. The IMD cyclone alert status remains active as authorities implement preventive measures, including school closures and travel restrictions across vulnerable districts.