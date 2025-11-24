Cyclone Senyar Update: System Intensifying Over Bay of Bengal, Heavy Rain Expected Across South India

Summary of this article

• Cyclone Senyar Update: Low-pressure area strengthening into cyclone senyar imd forecasted cyclonic storm by November 26; moving west-northwest across Bay of Bengal

• IMD weather forecast predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Islands (105–204 mm in 24 hours); wind speeds 35–45 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr

• Weather alert in Tamil Nadu issued with heavy rain expected November 23–25; schools closed in multiple districts; similar alerts for Kerala, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh

• Cyclone Senyar path and cyclone senyar landfall timing uncertain; potential landfall November 27–30 between Tamil Nadu–Andhra Pradesh coasts; cyclone senyar tracker monitoring system movement; residents and cyclone senyar chennai authorities advised to monitor daily bulletins