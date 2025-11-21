Cyclone Senyar Alert - IMD Warns of Cyclone Formation Over Bay of Bengal

IMD issues a critical alert for cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, forming Cyclone Senyar from November 21; a low-pressure area is expected on November 22
System concentrates into depression by November 24; potential landfall November 27-30 in coastal Andhra Pradesh, with Telangana facing significant impacts.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands forecast 7-20cm heavy rainfall; thunderstorms with 40-50 km/h wind gusts, November 24-25; Andaman Sea squally conditions.
Fishermen advised against sea ventures until November 23; Local Cautionary Signal-3 issued; inter-island ferry services face disruption; residents urged to stay prepared.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a critical alert regarding the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, with potential intensification into Cyclone Senyar from November 21 onwards. The system is expected to form a low-pressure area by November 22, subsequently concentrating into a depression over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal around November 24. If the system develops into a full cyclonic storm, it will be named 'Senyar,' meaning 'lion' in Arabic, submitted by the United Arab Emirates as per the North Indian Ocean cyclone naming roster. Early model guidance suggests potential landfall between late November 27-30, with coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Telangana likely facing significant impacts. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands currently bear the brunt of this developing system with heavy rainfall and adverse maritime conditions expected through November 25.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands Alert
The IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 centimeters) very likely at one or two places in the Nicobar Islands, with heavy rainfall (7-11 centimeters) also expected in the Andaman Islands. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kilometers per hour and lightning are predicted on November 24 and 25. Squally weather with surface wind speeds reaching 35-45 kilometers per hour, gusting to 55 kilometers per hour, is expected over the Andaman Sea, creating rough sea conditions. The Port Blair Port has issued Local Cautionary Signal-3, warning of deteriorating maritime conditions. Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea until at least November 23, with sea conditions remaining hazardous through this period.
Coastal Impact and Administrative Response
Boat owners, islanders, and tourists have been advised to navigate with extreme caution and conduct recreational activities carefully due to the likelihood of surging waves. The Directorate of Shipping Services announced potential reschedules or suspension of inter-island vessel services. Harbour and vehicle ferry services at Chatham, Bambooflat, Dundas Point, Hopetown, and Phoenix Bay face disruptions. Coastal Andhra Pradesh districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, and others, have been placed on high alert from November 26. Residents are urged to follow all safety guidelines, remain indoors during severe weather, and keep emergency supplies readily available for potential storm impacts.