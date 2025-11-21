Cyclone Senyar Alert - IMD Warns of Cyclone Formation Over Bay of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department has issued a critical alert regarding the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, with potential intensification into Cyclone Senyar from November 21 onwards. The system is expected to form a low-pressure area by November 22, subsequently concentrating into a depression over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal around November 24. If the system develops into a full cyclonic storm, it will be named 'Senyar,' meaning 'lion' in Arabic, submitted by the United Arab Emirates as per the North Indian Ocean cyclone naming roster. Early model guidance suggests potential landfall between late November 27-30, with coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Telangana likely facing significant impacts. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands currently bear the brunt of this developing system with heavy rainfall and adverse maritime conditions expected through November 25.