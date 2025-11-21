Cyclone Senyar Alert - IMD Warns of Cyclone Formation Over Bay of Bengal

IMD issues critical cyclone alert for Bay of Bengal system potentially becoming Cyclone Senyar. Andaman and Nicobar Islands expect heavy rainfall; coastal Andhra Pradesh on alert from November 26 for potential landfall.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cyclone Senyar Alert
Cyclone Senyar Alert - IMD Warns of Cyclone Formation Over Bay of Bengal
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IMD issues a critical alert for cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, forming Cyclone Senyar from November 21; a low-pressure area is expected on November 22

  • System concentrates into depression by November 24; potential landfall November 27-30 in coastal Andhra Pradesh, with Telangana facing significant impacts.

  • Andaman and Nicobar Islands forecast 7-20cm heavy rainfall; thunderstorms with 40-50 km/h wind gusts, November 24-25; Andaman Sea squally conditions.

  • Fishermen advised against sea ventures until November 23; Local Cautionary Signal-3 issued; inter-island ferry services face disruption; residents urged to stay prepared.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a critical alert regarding the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, with potential intensification into Cyclone Senyar from November 21 onwards. The system is expected to form a low-pressure area by November 22, subsequently concentrating into a depression over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal around November 24. If the system develops into a full cyclonic storm, it will be named 'Senyar,' meaning 'lion' in Arabic, submitted by the United Arab Emirates as per the North Indian Ocean cyclone naming roster. Early model guidance suggests potential landfall between late November 27-30, with coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Telangana likely facing significant impacts. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands currently bear the brunt of this developing system with heavy rainfall and adverse maritime conditions expected through November 25.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Alert

The IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 centimeters) very likely at one or two places in the Nicobar Islands, with heavy rainfall (7-11 centimeters) also expected in the Andaman Islands. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kilometers per hour and lightning are predicted on November 24 and 25. Squally weather with surface wind speeds reaching 35-45 kilometers per hour, gusting to 55 kilometers per hour, is expected over the Andaman Sea, creating rough sea conditions. The Port Blair Port has issued Local Cautionary Signal-3, warning of deteriorating maritime conditions. Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea until at least November 23, with sea conditions remaining hazardous through this period.

Related Content
Related Content
null - null
Heavy Rain Alert for South India: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala Brace for Extended Wet Spell

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Coastal Impact and Administrative Response

Boat owners, islanders, and tourists have been advised to navigate with extreme caution and conduct recreational activities carefully due to the likelihood of surging waves. The Directorate of Shipping Services announced potential reschedules or suspension of inter-island vessel services. Harbour and vehicle ferry services at Chatham, Bambooflat, Dundas Point, Hopetown, and Phoenix Bay face disruptions. Coastal Andhra Pradesh districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, and others, have been placed on high alert from November 26. Residents are urged to follow all safety guidelines, remain indoors during severe weather, and keep emergency supplies readily available for potential storm impacts.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A Command Proceedings|PAK-A 93/5 (13.4)

  2. India Vs South Africa: Proteas Announce Captains For ODI, T20I Series; Anrich Nortje's Return Confirmed

  3. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mitchell Starc Sets Rare Ashes Record On Day 1 In Perth

  4. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test Preview: Rishabh Pant Steps Up As Hosts Eye Redemption In Guwahati

  5. Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Engagement: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Couple

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Jungle Raj’ Redux: Inside the Criminal Reality of NDA’s Bihar Mandate

  2. Delhi Maha Yagya Cancelled After Temple Priest Backs Out; Heavy Police Presence At Nehru Park

  3. TMC MP Questions UIDAI's Sharing Of 'Deactivated' Aadhaar List With ECI In Bengal

  4. The Congress’ Vote Chori Campaign In Bihar: A Catch-22 Situation

  5. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  2. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  5. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Government Acted “Too Late”, Early Measures Could Have Saved 23,000 Lives

  3. COP30 Fire In Belem Triggers Mass Evacuation; 13 Suffer Smoke Inhalation

  4. The US Did Not Send An Official Delegation To COP For The First Time. Does It Matter?

  5. Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

Latest Stories

  1. Skeletons in the Ocean: Are Coral Reefs Beyond the Point of Recovery?

  2. How The Family Man Subverts Bollywood’s Familiar Spy Script

  3. Two UP Men Arrested For Sharing Classified Shipyard Data With Pakistan

  4. India A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st SF: Ripon Stars As BAN-A Seal Super Over Win

  5. 120 Bahadur X Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Farhan Akhtar Starrer War Drama

  6. Heavy Rain Alert for South India: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala Brace for Extended Wet Spell

  7. Daily Horoscope For November 21, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Libra, And Capricorn

  8. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?