Heavy Rain Alert for South India: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala Brace for Extended Wet Spell

South India braces for an extended spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall through November 26 as the India Meteorological Department warns of an intensifying low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. The weather system, expected to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 22, will likely strengthen into a depression over the central parts of the south Bay by November 24, thereafter continuing west-northwestward and intensifying further over the southwest Bay during the subsequent 48 hours. This development triggers widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, with authorities placing multiple districts on high alert for potential flooding and storm-related disruptions.