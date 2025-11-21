Heavy Rain Alert for South India: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala Brace for Extended Wet Spell

IMD warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall across South India through November 26; the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal strengthens to a depression by November 24
Tamil Nadu faces a prolonged wet spell from November 21-26; Kerala issues yellow alerts for 7 districts from November 21-23; Karnataka coastal regions receive moderate to heavy rainfall.
Thunderstorms with lightning forecast; schools closed in Tamil Nadu districts; wind speeds 40-50 km/h gusting to 55-60 km/h over coastal areas
Fishermen advised against sea ventures; state disaster management on high alert; residents urged to avoid waterlogged areas and prepare for power disruptions.
South India braces for an extended spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall through November 26 as the India Meteorological Department warns of an intensifying low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. The weather system, expected to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 22, will likely strengthen into a depression over the central parts of the south Bay by November 24, thereafter continuing west-northwestward and intensifying further over the southwest Bay during the subsequent 48 hours. This development triggers widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, with authorities placing multiple districts on high alert for potential flooding and storm-related disruptions.
State-Specific Rainfall Alerts and Warnings
Tamil Nadu faces the most prolonged wet spell with heavy rainfall forecast from November 21-26 across multiple districts. Light to moderate rain with isolated heavy showers is expected at many locations, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning predicted till November 24. Districts including Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari remain under active alerts. Schools in several districts have been closed as precautionary measures to ensure student safety during anticipated downpours. Kerala experiences heavy to isolated severe rainfall from November 21-23, with yellow alerts issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts on November 21. The state has maintained a 27 percent rainfall deficit since October 1 despite recent showers. Karnataka, particularly coastal districts including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and southern Kodagu, faces moderate to heavy rainfall over the next three days with thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30-40 kilometers per hour.
Marine Warnings and Safety Advisories
The IMD has issued comprehensive marine warnings with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kilometers per hour on November 21, 24, and 25, gusting to 55-60 kilometers per hour over coastal areas and island regions. Squally weather with surface wind speeds of 35-45 kilometers per hour gusting to 55 kilometers per hour is expected over the Andaman Sea. Fishermen across all three states are strongly advised against venturing into the sea during the forecast period. Residents should avoid waterlogged areas, postpone non-essential travel during peak rainfall hours, remain alert for falling tree branches, and prepare for power disruptions. State disaster management authorities have been placed on high alert.