Heavy Rain Alert for South India: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala Brace for Extended Wet Spell

South India braces for heavy to very heavy rainfall through November 26 as low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal intensifies. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka face extended wet spell with thunderstorms, strong winds, and marine warnings.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
South India heavy rain alert
Heavy Rain Alert for South India: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala Brace for Extended Wet Spell
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IMD warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall across South India through November 26; the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal strengthens to a depression by November 24

  • Tamil Nadu faces a prolonged wet spell from November 21-26; Kerala issues yellow alerts for 7 districts from November 21-23; Karnataka coastal regions receive moderate to heavy rainfall.

  • Thunderstorms with lightning forecast; schools closed in Tamil Nadu districts; wind speeds 40-50 km/h gusting to 55-60 km/h over coastal areas

  • Fishermen advised against sea ventures; state disaster management on high alert; residents urged to avoid waterlogged areas and prepare for power disruptions.

South India braces for an extended spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall through November 26 as the India Meteorological Department warns of an intensifying low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. The weather system, expected to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 22, will likely strengthen into a depression over the central parts of the south Bay by November 24, thereafter continuing west-northwestward and intensifying further over the southwest Bay during the subsequent 48 hours. This development triggers widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, with authorities placing multiple districts on high alert for potential flooding and storm-related disruptions.

Cold Wave - null
IMD Issues Cold Wave Alert: Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Brace for Sharp Temperature Drop

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

State-Specific Rainfall Alerts and Warnings

Tamil Nadu faces the most prolonged wet spell with heavy rainfall forecast from November 21-26 across multiple districts. Light to moderate rain with isolated heavy showers is expected at many locations, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning predicted till November 24. Districts including Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari remain under active alerts. Schools in several districts have been closed as precautionary measures to ensure student safety during anticipated downpours. Kerala experiences heavy to isolated severe rainfall from November 21-23, with yellow alerts issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts on November 21. The state has maintained a 27 percent rainfall deficit since October 1 despite recent showers. Karnataka, particularly coastal districts including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and southern Kodagu, faces moderate to heavy rainfall over the next three days with thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30-40 kilometers per hour.

Related Content
Related Content
null - null
Understanding Thunderstorms: Causes, Effects, and Essential Safety Tips for Protection

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Marine Warnings and Safety Advisories

The IMD has issued comprehensive marine warnings with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kilometers per hour on November 21, 24, and 25, gusting to 55-60 kilometers per hour over coastal areas and island regions. Squally weather with surface wind speeds of 35-45 kilometers per hour gusting to 55 kilometers per hour is expected over the Andaman Sea. Fishermen across all three states are strongly advised against venturing into the sea during the forecast period. Residents should avoid waterlogged areas, postpone non-essential travel during peak rainfall hours, remain alert for falling tree branches, and prepare for power disruptions. State disaster management authorities have been placed on high alert.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A Command Proceedings|PAK-A 93/5 (13.4)

  2. India Vs South Africa: Proteas Announce Captains For ODI, T20I Series; Anrich Nortje's Return Confirmed

  3. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mitchell Starc Sets Rare Ashes Record On Day 1 In Perth

  4. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test Preview: Rishabh Pant Steps Up As Hosts Eye Redemption In Guwahati

  5. Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Engagement: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Couple

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Jungle Raj’ Redux: Inside the Criminal Reality of NDA’s Bihar Mandate

  2. Delhi Maha Yagya Cancelled After Temple Priest Backs Out; Heavy Police Presence At Nehru Park

  3. TMC MP Questions UIDAI's Sharing Of 'Deactivated' Aadhaar List With ECI In Bengal

  4. The Congress’ Vote Chori Campaign In Bihar: A Catch-22 Situation

  5. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  2. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  5. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Government Acted “Too Late”, Early Measures Could Have Saved 23,000 Lives

  3. COP30 Fire In Belem Triggers Mass Evacuation; 13 Suffer Smoke Inhalation

  4. The US Did Not Send An Official Delegation To COP For The First Time. Does It Matter?

  5. Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

Latest Stories

  1. Skeletons in the Ocean: Are Coral Reefs Beyond the Point of Recovery?

  2. How The Family Man Subverts Bollywood’s Familiar Spy Script

  3. Two UP Men Arrested For Sharing Classified Shipyard Data With Pakistan

  4. India A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st SF: Ripon Stars As BAN-A Seal Super Over Win

  5. 120 Bahadur X Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Farhan Akhtar Starrer War Drama

  6. Heavy Rain Alert for South India: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala Brace for Extended Wet Spell

  7. Daily Horoscope For November 21, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Libra, And Capricorn

  8. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?