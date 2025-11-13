IMD Issues Cold Wave Alert: Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Brace for Sharp Temperature Drop

IMD issues cold wave alert for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan till mid-November, with severe conditions expected
Temperatures are dropping significantly below normal, with minimum readings falling 2-3 degrees Celsius in the next 4-5 days.
West Madhya Pradesh faces severe cold wave conditions, while East Rajasthan and East Madhya Pradesh experience cold day weather patterns.
Northern cold winds and Western Disturbances are causing unseasonably harsh winter conditions across central regions.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued significant cold wave alerts for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, warning residents of severe temperature drops and unusual weather patterns sweeping across central and northern India. Beginning from November 9 and extending through mid-November, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are expected to persist in isolated pockets of West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and East Rajasthan. This sudden onset of extreme cold marks an early arrival of winter conditions, with night temperatures anticipated to fall 2 to 5 degrees Celsius below seasonal normal. Several districts have already recorded alarmingly low minimum temperatures, with Sikar in Rajasthan touching 7 degrees Celsius. The IMD has initiated yellow and orange alerts across vulnerable areas to ensure public awareness and preparedness against cold-related health hazards and potential agricultural impacts.
Cold Wave Intensity and Temperature Patterns
Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions have already begun affecting isolated pockets of West Madhya Pradesh and parts of Chhattisgarh, with minimum temperatures falling significantly below normal. The IMD weather forecast indicates that East Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan will experience persistent cold wave conditions throughout the alert period. Meteorological data reveals that minimum temperature departures in certain areas range from minus 1.6°C to minus 3.0°C below normal, with some regions in East Madhya Pradesh recording markedly below normal temperatures of less than minus 5.0°C. The coldest conditions are expected during early morning and night hours, making outdoor exposure particularly hazardous during these periods.
District-Level Alerts and Preventive Measures
The IMD has issued yellow alerts for multiple districts across both states, including Sikar and Tonk in Rajasthan, and Rewa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Sehore, Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Chhatarpur, Katni, and Satna in Madhya Pradesh. Cold day conditions are anticipated in isolated pockets of East Madhya Pradesh on specific dates. Health authorities warn that prolonged exposure to such extreme temperatures can trigger various cold-related illnesses, including flu, a runny nose, and nosebleeds. Residents are advised to remain indoors during peak cold hours, wear warm clothing, and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms. Additionally, farmers should adopt preventive irrigation measures during evening hours to protect standing crops from cold-related damage and stress. Elderly citizens and children should limit outdoor activities and maintain adequate hydration despite the cold weather to prevent dehydration-related complications.