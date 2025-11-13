IMD Issues Cold Wave Alert: Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Brace for Sharp Temperature Drop

India Meteorological Department has issued cold wave warnings for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan through mid-November due to cold northerly winds and early snowfall in northern mountains.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
cold wave alert
Cold Wave
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IMD issues cold wave alert for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan till mid-November, with severe conditions expected

  • Temperatures are dropping significantly below normal, with minimum readings falling 2-3 degrees Celsius in the next 4-5 days.

  • West Madhya Pradesh faces severe cold wave conditions, while East Rajasthan and East Madhya Pradesh experience cold day weather patterns.

  • Northern cold winds and Western Disturbances are causing unseasonably harsh winter conditions across central regions.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued significant cold wave alerts for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, warning residents of severe temperature drops and unusual weather patterns sweeping across central and northern India. Beginning from November 9 and extending through mid-November, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are expected to persist in isolated pockets of West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and East Rajasthan. This sudden onset of extreme cold marks an early arrival of winter conditions, with night temperatures anticipated to fall 2 to 5 degrees Celsius below seasonal normal. Several districts have already recorded alarmingly low minimum temperatures, with Sikar in Rajasthan touching 7 degrees Celsius. The IMD has initiated yellow and orange alerts across vulnerable areas to ensure public awareness and preparedness against cold-related health hazards and potential agricultural impacts.

Cold Wave Intensity and Temperature Patterns

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions have already begun affecting isolated pockets of West Madhya Pradesh and parts of Chhattisgarh, with minimum temperatures falling significantly below normal. The IMD weather forecast indicates that East Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan will experience persistent cold wave conditions throughout the alert period. Meteorological data reveals that minimum temperature departures in certain areas range from minus 1.6°C to minus 3.0°C below normal, with some regions in East Madhya Pradesh recording markedly below normal temperatures of less than minus 5.0°C. The coldest conditions are expected during early morning and night hours, making outdoor exposure particularly hazardous during these periods.

Related Content
Related Content
null - | Photo: PTI
IMD Issues Cold Wave Warning for Seven Jharkhand Districts Through November 15

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

District-Level Alerts and Preventive Measures

The IMD has issued yellow alerts for multiple districts across both states, including Sikar and Tonk in Rajasthan, and Rewa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Sehore, Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Chhatarpur, Katni, and Satna in Madhya Pradesh. Cold day conditions are anticipated in isolated pockets of East Madhya Pradesh on specific dates. Health authorities warn that prolonged exposure to such extreme temperatures can trigger various cold-related illnesses, including flu, a runny nose, and nosebleeds. Residents are advised to remain indoors during peak cold hours, wear warm clothing, and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms. Additionally, farmers should adopt preventive irrigation measures during evening hours to protect standing crops from cold-related damage and stress. Elderly citizens and children should limit outdoor activities and maintain adequate hydration despite the cold weather to prevent dehydration-related complications.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Match Day 1: South Africa Walk Into Their Toughest Trial At Eden Gardens

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: IRE Face Uphill Battle Against BAN

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Temba Bavuma Invokes ICC WTC Glory As Proteas Seek Historic Series Win

  4. IPL 2026 Mini-Auction Set To Take Place In Abu Dhabi On December 16: Report

  5. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: What Do Head-To-Head Records Say At Eden Gardens?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  2. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  3. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  4. Day In Pics: November 13, 2025

  5. Amit Shah Vows Severe Punishment for Delhi Blast Perpetrators

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Are India And Pakistan Entering A New Phase Of Proxy War?

  2. Bangladesh War Crimes Tribunal to Deliver Verdict Against Sheikh Hasina on November 17

  3. Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions

  4. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  5. Unrest In Bangladesh: Bomb And Arson Attacks Hit Dhaka Ahead Of Sheikh Hasina Verdict

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025 Results LIVE: Vote Count Begins; NDA leads by 60 seats, MGB trails

  2. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  3. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  4. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  5. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  6. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  7. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  8. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack