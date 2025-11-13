IMD Issues Cold Wave Alert: Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Brace for Sharp Temperature Drop

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued significant cold wave alerts for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, warning residents of severe temperature drops and unusual weather patterns sweeping across central and northern India. Beginning from November 9 and extending through mid-November, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are expected to persist in isolated pockets of West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and East Rajasthan. This sudden onset of extreme cold marks an early arrival of winter conditions, with night temperatures anticipated to fall 2 to 5 degrees Celsius below seasonal normal. Several districts have already recorded alarmingly low minimum temperatures, with Sikar in Rajasthan touching 7 degrees Celsius. The IMD has initiated yellow and orange alerts across vulnerable areas to ensure public awareness and preparedness against cold-related health hazards and potential agricultural impacts.