Madhya Pradesh Weather: Cold Wave Alert as Temperatures Plunge Below 10°C, Fog Forecast

Temperature Forecast and Regional Impact

Daytime temperatures are reaching 26°C, while nights are plummeting to 14°C, creating a sharp contrast that affects daily routines. The meteorological department attributes this to an active Western Disturbance over the Himalayan region, which has brought snowfall to northern hill states and is channeling cold northerly and northeasterly winds into Madhya Pradesh. Wind speeds of 40 km/h are exacerbating the chill factor, particularly between 5 AM to 8 AM and 10 PM to 4 AM, affecting schoolchildren, early morning commuters, farmers, and two-wheeler riders.