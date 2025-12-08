Madhya Pradesh Weather: Cold Wave Alert as Temperatures Plunge Below 10°C, Fog Forecast

Madhya Pradesh faces cold wave alert with temperatures below 10°C in over two dozen cities. IMD warns of cold wave conditions on Dec 8–9 and dense fog in western districts. Day temps at 26°C, nights at 14°C. Western Disturbance brings icy winds; frost risk for crops. Cold wave to persist 48 hours.​

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Madhya Pradesh Weather
| Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Madhya Pradesh is under a cold wave alert with temperatures dropping below 10°C in over two dozen cities, including Bhopal, Indore, Umaria, and Rewa.​

  • IMD has issued warnings for cold wave conditions on December 8–9, with dense fog expected in western districts during early morning hours.​

  • Day temperatures reach 26°C while nights drop to 14°C; the cold wave is expected to persist for the next 48 hours.​

  • A Western Disturbance over the Himalayas is channeling icy northerly winds into the state, increasing frost risk for wheat, gram, and mustard crops.

Madhya Pradesh is experiencing a severe cold wave, with minimum temperatures dropping below 10°C in over two dozen cities across the state. On December 7, 2025, Bhopal recorded a minimum of 5.4°C, while Umaria, Rajgarh, Rewa, Malajkhand, Mandla, Khajuraho, Naugaon, Narsinghpur, Shivpuri, Chhindwara, Raisen, Betul, Satna, Sidhi, Damoh, and Sheopur also registered temperatures under 10°C. The capital city, Bhopal, is witnessing its third consecutive day of sharp temperature drops, with icy winds from northern India sweeping across central parts of the country.

Madhya Pradesh: IMD Alerts and Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for parts of Madhya Pradesh on December 8–9, 2025, cautioning residents to stay warm and safe as conditions intensify. Dense fog is expected during early morning hours in western districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Shahdol, Shajapur, Dhar, Narsinghpur, and Betul, reducing visibility and disrupting traffic. The cold wave will persist for the next 48 hours, with cold day conditions likely to occur simultaneously in many areas.

null - | Photo-PTI
Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave Alert: Kanpur Drops to 4.2°C, Severe Cold from December 8

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Temperature Forecast and Regional Impact

Daytime temperatures are reaching 26°C, while nights are plummeting to 14°C, creating a sharp contrast that affects daily routines. The meteorological department attributes this to an active Western Disturbance over the Himalayan region, which has brought snowfall to northern hill states and is channeling cold northerly and northeasterly winds into Madhya Pradesh. Wind speeds of 40 km/h are exacerbating the chill factor, particularly between 5 AM to 8 AM and 10 PM to 4 AM, affecting schoolchildren, early morning commuters, farmers, and two-wheeler riders.

Related Content
Related Content
null - | PTI
Bihar Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies as Temperatures Drop Below 10°C, Dense Fog Alert Issued

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Agricultural Advisories and Precautions

Agricultural experts warn of frost risk on wheat, gram, and mustard crops due to the sudden temperature drop. Farmers are advised to reduce irrigation intervals, maintain light moisture in the fields, and use sprinkler irrigation late at night to mitigate frost impact. The severe cold is expected to persist between December 5 and 10, with shorter days and decreased sunlight duration increasing troubles for residents. After December, severe cold is also predicted for January in Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain divisions and several districts including Sehore, Vidisha, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Panna, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mandla, Dindori, Indore, Dhar, and Jhabua.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Prediction, 1st T20I: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  2. Shubman Gill Shares Honest Update After Neck Injury Layoff Ahead Of India Vs South Africa T20I Series - Video

  3. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: Will Samson Play Or Jitesh? Here's What Skipper Suryakumar Said In Cuttack

  4. ICC In Hot Water After JioStar Wants To Exit Media Rights Deal For T20 World Cup 2026: Report

  5. Shakib Al Hasan Withdraws Retirement From Tests And T20Is; Admits To Chucking 'Intentionally' In County Game

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion

  2. Workers From Nepal, Uttarakhand, Tourists From Delhi - List Of Goa Nightclub Fire Victims

  3. Dileep & Kerala Actress Abduction And Rape Case: Verdict On December 8

  4. Government Deleted 2.49 Crore Ration Cards In Five Years; The Story Behind The Numbers

  5. DGCA Grants IndiGo 24-Hour Extension To Respond To Show-Cause Notice

Entertainment News

  1. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  2. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  3. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  4. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  5. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  4. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  5. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

Latest Stories

  1. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion

  2. Government Deleted 2.49 Crore Ration Cards In Five Years; The Story Behind The Numbers

  3. DGCA Grants IndiGo 24-Hour Extension To Respond To Show-Cause Notice

  4. Workers From Nepal, Uttarakhand, Tourists From Delhi - List Of Goa Nightclub Fire Victims

  5. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lando Norris Clinches Maiden F1 Title With Third-Place Finish

  6. Bigg Boss 19 Winner: Gaurav Khanna Lifts The Grand Trophy; Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh

  7. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

  8. AIIMS Urology Department Marks One Year Of Independent Renal Transplants, Easing Wait For Patients