Madhya Pradesh Weather: Cold Wave Alert as Temperatures Plunge Below 10°C, Fog Forecast

Madhya Pradesh is experiencing a severe cold wave, with minimum temperatures dropping below 10°C in over two dozen cities across the state. On December 7, 2025, Bhopal recorded a minimum of 5.4°C, while Umaria, Rajgarh, Rewa, Malajkhand, Mandla, Khajuraho, Naugaon, Narsinghpur, Shivpuri, Chhindwara, Raisen, Betul, Satna, Sidhi, Damoh, and Sheopur also registered temperatures under 10°C. The capital city, Bhopal, is witnessing its third consecutive day of sharp temperature drops, with icy winds from northern India sweeping across central parts of the country.
Madhya Pradesh: IMD Alerts and Warnings
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for parts of Madhya Pradesh on December 8–9, 2025, cautioning residents to stay warm and safe as conditions intensify. Dense fog is expected during early morning hours in western districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Shahdol, Shajapur, Dhar, Narsinghpur, and Betul, reducing visibility and disrupting traffic. The cold wave will persist for the next 48 hours, with cold day conditions likely to occur simultaneously in many areas.
Temperature Forecast and Regional Impact
Daytime temperatures are reaching 26°C, while nights are plummeting to 14°C, creating a sharp contrast that affects daily routines. The meteorological department attributes this to an active Western Disturbance over the Himalayan region, which has brought snowfall to northern hill states and is channeling cold northerly and northeasterly winds into Madhya Pradesh. Wind speeds of 40 km/h are exacerbating the chill factor, particularly between 5 AM to 8 AM and 10 PM to 4 AM, affecting schoolchildren, early morning commuters, farmers, and two-wheeler riders.
Agricultural Advisories and Precautions
Agricultural experts warn of frost risk on wheat, gram, and mustard crops due to the sudden temperature drop. Farmers are advised to reduce irrigation intervals, maintain light moisture in the fields, and use sprinkler irrigation late at night to mitigate frost impact. The severe cold is expected to persist between December 5 and 10, with shorter days and decreased sunlight duration increasing troubles for residents. After December, severe cold is also predicted for January in Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain divisions and several districts including Sehore, Vidisha, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Panna, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mandla, Dindori, Indore, Dhar, and Jhabua.