Bihar Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies as Temperatures Drop Below 10°C, Dense Fog Alert Issued

Bihar is under a cold wave with many districts below 10°C; Adhaura (Kaimur) is around the 5–6°C mark.
IMD has issued a cold wave and dense fog alert, with visibility dropping to 50–200 metres in several districts.
Day temperatures are near 24–26°C, and dry weather is likely for the next week.
Cold conditions are expected to intensify after December 15, with minimum temperatures potentially falling to about 5–7°C.
Bihar is reeling under an intense cold wave, with minimum temperatures plummeting below 10°C across most districts, marking a severe onset of winter. On December 5, 2025, Bhagalpur recorded the lowest temperature at 8.4°C, while Kaimur district's Adhaura block registered a chilling 5.6°C—the season's lowest so far. The state capital, Patna, recorded a minimum of 14°C and a maximum of 27°C, with the mercury hovering around 20°C throughout the day and wind speeds at 1.91 km/h. The biting cold has forced residents to rely on heaters and bonfires, particularly during the night, as the chill factor intensifies due to persistent northwesterly winds.
IMD Alerts and Fog Warnings
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for Bihar, warning that minimum temperatures are expected to drop by 2–4°C over the next 48 hours, with the cold likely to peak after December 15. Dense morning fog is forecast to reduce visibility to 50–200 meters, posing challenges for vehicular movement and increasing accident risks. Light to moderate fog is expected over the next two days across 25 districts, including West and East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnea, Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Munger, Jamui, Banka, Patna, Gaya, Aurangabad, Sasaram, and Kaimur. The IMD has urged residents to take precautions, especially during early morning and late evening hours, and ensure protection for children, the elderly, and vulnerable populations.
Bihar: Temperature Forecast and Regional Variations
Daytime temperatures in Bihar are also on a downward trend, with maximums dropping to 24–26°C, which is below the seasonal average. On Sunday, Kishanganj recorded the highest maximum at 26.9°C, while most districts saw highs below 25°C. The wind chill from westerly winds reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h is making the cold feel more severe, despite sunny afternoons. The weather will remain dry for the next seven days, with no significant rainfall expected, and the mercury is forecast to hover around 14°C minimum and 23°C maximum through the week. After December 15, the cold wave is expected to intensify further, with minimum temperatures likely to reach 5–7°C, especially in southern Bihar and plateau regions.
Air Quality and Health Advisories
Air quality in Bihar has deteriorated, with Patna recording an AQI of 255 (poor), Muzaffarpur at 184 (moderate), and Gaya at 191 (moderate). The combination of fog and pollutants is creating a hazardous environment, particularly for those with respiratory conditions. Residents are advised to wear warm clothing, avoid prolonged exposure to the cold, and limit outdoor activities during peak fog hours. Farmers should protect rabi crops such as wheat and mustard from ground frost by covering them with tarpaulin or straw, and livestock should be kept in sheltered areas with adequate fodder and water. Commuters should exercise caution while driving through fog-affected regions, and vulnerable groups should stay indoors as much as possible.