Bihar Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies as Temperatures Drop Below 10°C, Dense Fog Alert Issued

Bihar faces a cold wave alert with temperatures below 10°C in most districts, Kaimur at 5.6°C. IMD warns of dense fog reducing visibility to 50–200m in 25 districts. Dry weather continues for 7 days. Severe cold intensifies after Dec 15, with icy westerly winds up to 40 km/h. Day temps drop to 24–26°C.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar Weather Update
Photo: | PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bihar is under a cold wave with many districts below 10°C; Adhaura (Kaimur) is around the 5–6°C mark.​

  • IMD has issued a cold wave and dense fog alert, with visibility dropping to 50–200 metres in several districts.​

  • Day temperatures are near 24–26°C, and dry weather is likely for the next week.​

  • Cold conditions are expected to intensify after December 15, with minimum temperatures potentially falling to about 5–7°C.

Bihar is reeling under an intense cold wave, with minimum temperatures plummeting below 10°C across most districts, marking a severe onset of winter. On December 5, 2025, Bhagalpur recorded the lowest temperature at 8.4°C, while Kaimur district's Adhaura block registered a chilling 5.6°C—the season's lowest so far. The state capital, Patna, recorded a minimum of 14°C and a maximum of 27°C, with the mercury hovering around 20°C throughout the day and wind speeds at 1.91 km/h. The biting cold has forced residents to rely on heaters and bonfires, particularly during the night, as the chill factor intensifies due to persistent northwesterly winds.

IMD Alerts and Fog Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for Bihar, warning that minimum temperatures are expected to drop by 2–4°C over the next 48 hours, with the cold likely to peak after December 15. Dense morning fog is forecast to reduce visibility to 50–200 meters, posing challenges for vehicular movement and increasing accident risks. Light to moderate fog is expected over the next two days across 25 districts, including West and East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnea, Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Munger, Jamui, Banka, Patna, Gaya, Aurangabad, Sasaram, and Kaimur. The IMD has urged residents to take precautions, especially during early morning and late evening hours, and ensure protection for children, the elderly, and vulnerable populations.

Related Content
Related Content
null - | Photo-PTI
Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave Alert: Kanpur Drops to 4.2°C, Severe Cold from December 8

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Bihar: Temperature Forecast and Regional Variations

Daytime temperatures in Bihar are also on a downward trend, with maximums dropping to 24–26°C, which is below the seasonal average. On Sunday, Kishanganj recorded the highest maximum at 26.9°C, while most districts saw highs below 25°C. The wind chill from westerly winds reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h is making the cold feel more severe, despite sunny afternoons. The weather will remain dry for the next seven days, with no significant rainfall expected, and the mercury is forecast to hover around 14°C minimum and 23°C maximum through the week. After December 15, the cold wave is expected to intensify further, with minimum temperatures likely to reach 5–7°C, especially in southern Bihar and plateau regions.

Air Quality and Health Advisories

Air quality in Bihar has deteriorated, with Patna recording an AQI of 255 (poor), Muzaffarpur at 184 (moderate), and Gaya at 191 (moderate). The combination of fog and pollutants is creating a hazardous environment, particularly for those with respiratory conditions. Residents are advised to wear warm clothing, avoid prolonged exposure to the cold, and limit outdoor activities during peak fog hours. Farmers should protect rabi crops such as wheat and mustard from ground frost by covering them with tarpaulin or straw, and livestock should be kept in sheltered areas with adequate fodder and water. Commuters should exercise caution while driving through fog-affected regions, and vulnerable groups should stay indoors as much as possible.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Score: Bihar Beat UP By Six Wickets; Mohammed Shami Picks Four Wickets For Bengal

  2. Shakib Al Hasan Withdraws Retirement From Tests And T20Is; Admits To Chucking 'Intentionally' In County Game

  3. SMAT 2025: Baroda's Amit Passi Registers T20 World Record For Highest Score On Debut - Check Details

  4. IND Vs SA: Shubman Gill Seen With Team India Ahead Of First T20I In Cuttack - Watch

  5. Venkatesh Prasad Elected New KSCA President, Sujith Somasundar Grabs Vice-President Post

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dileep & Kerala Actress Abduction And Rape Case: Verdict On December 8

  2. Politics of Petals: When A Secular Festival Becomes Inconvenient

  3. Police Reject Vijay's TVK Rally Permission

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. Over 150 Flights Cancelled On Sunday; DGCA Steps In; IndiGo Says Doing Everything Possible

Entertainment News

  1. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  2. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  3. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  4. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  5. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  2. Soldiers Announce Apparent Military Coup In Benin

  3. Infantino Faces Backlash After Awarding FIFA ‘Peace Prize’ To Donald Trump

  4. Indian Scientists Discover 'Milky Way Twin' From 12-Billion-Year-Old Universe

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion

  2. Government Deleted 2.49 Crore Ration Cards In Five Years; The Story Behind The Numbers

  3. DGCA Grants IndiGo 24-Hour Extension To Respond To Show-Cause Notice

  4. Workers From Nepal, Uttarakhand, Tourists From Delhi - List Of Goa Nightclub Fire Victims

  5. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lando Norris Clinches Maiden F1 Title With Third-Place Finish

  6. Bigg Boss 19 Winner: Gaurav Khanna Lifts The Grand Trophy; Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh

  7. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

  8. AIIMS Urology Department Marks One Year Of Independent Renal Transplants, Easing Wait For Patients