Bihar Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies as Temperatures Drop Below 10°C, Dense Fog Alert Issued

Bihar: Temperature Forecast and Regional Variations

Daytime temperatures in Bihar are also on a downward trend, with maximums dropping to 24–26°C, which is below the seasonal average. On Sunday, Kishanganj recorded the highest maximum at 26.9°C, while most districts saw highs below 25°C. The wind chill from westerly winds reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h is making the cold feel more severe, despite sunny afternoons. The weather will remain dry for the next seven days, with no significant rainfall expected, and the mercury is forecast to hover around 14°C minimum and 23°C maximum through the week. After December 15, the cold wave is expected to intensify further, with minimum temperatures likely to reach 5–7°C, especially in southern Bihar and plateau regions.