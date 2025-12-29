Chhattisgarh Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Amandeep Khare, Ajay Mandal Hold Firm | CHA 89/4 (24.0)

Chhattisgarh Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: CHA 89/4 (24.0)
After the early carnage, Amandeep Khare and Ajay Mandal are showing grit and determination, slowly rebuilding the innings. Khare is steady on 46 off 74, while Mandal supports with 33 off 51, both picking up five boundaries each. It’s a survival act against a relentless attack, and this partnership is keeping the side’s hopes alive.
Chhattisgarh Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: CHA 39/4 (11.5)
Chhattisgarh are still standing, somehow, against Mumbai’s relentless bowling assault. Amandeep Khare, leading from the front, is grinding it out with a patient 19 off 35, soaking up pressure and refusing to give his wicket away.
At the other end, Ajay Mandal is hanging in too, picking up the odd boundary in his 9 off 17. It’s not pretty and it’s not quick, but after that brutal start, this partnership is all about survival against a lethal Mumbai attack.
Chhattisgarh Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Game On And MUM STRIKE
Mumbai have stormed out of the blocks and Chhattisgarh are already in deep trouble at 14 for 4 in 4.4 overs. Shardul Thakur has ripped through the top order, removing A G Tiwary for a duck, then Ashutosh Singh, Mayank Verma, and Sanjeet Desai in a brutal opening spell that’s left the batting shell-shocked.
Every wicket has felt inevitable, with edges flying and catches sticking. Amandeep Khare is hanging in as captain, while Ajay Mandal has at least found a boundary to steady things slightly, but make no mistake, Mumbai are completely on top and Chhattisgarh are wobbling badly already.
Chhattisgarh Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs
Chhattisgarh (Playing XI): Anuj Tiwary, Ashutosh Singh, Mayank Verma(w), Sanjeet Desai, Amandeep Khare(c), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Mohit Raut, Harsh Yadav, Aditya Sarwate, Ravi Kiran, Sourabh Majumdar
Mumbai (Playing XI): Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Ishan Mulchandani, Shardul Thakur(c), Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale
Chhattisgarh Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Mumbai have won the toss and have opted to field first against Chhattisgarh.
Chhattisgarh Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Welcome
Good Morning to each and everyone joining us for the Chhattisgarh Vs Mumbai live coverage. Both the teams will be looking to acquire the top spot in Elite Group C, stay tuned for all the live updates, scores and more.