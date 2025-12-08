Punjab Weather: Cold Wave Alert as Temperatures Plunge to 4°C, Dense Fog Disrupts Travel

Punjab faces cold wave alert with temps dropping to 4–6°C, dense fog reducing visibility. IMD warns of cold wave conditions on Dec 7, 10–11. Day temps around 22–24°C, nights chilly at 10–12°C. Dry weather continues; colder-than-average winter expected across northwest India through February 2026.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Punjab Weather Alert
Weather: Winter fog in Dehradun | Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Punjab is under a cold wave alert with minimum temperatures dropping to 4–6°C in several districts, including Bathinda and Gurdaspur, at 4.6°C.​

  • IMD forecasts cold wave conditions in isolated pockets on December 7, 10–11, with dense fog expected during early morning hours, reducing visibility and disrupting travel.​

  • Day temperatures are around 22–24°C, while nights are chilly at 10–12°C; the weather is dry with little to no rainfall expected throughout December.​

  • A colder-than-average winter is predicted across northwest India, including Punjab, with normal to below-normal minimum temperatures through December 2025–February 2026.

Punjab is experiencing a severe cold wave, with minimum temperatures dropping to 4–6°C across several districts, marking an early and intense onset of winter. On December 5, 2025, Bathinda and Gurdaspur recorded the lowest temperatures at 4.6°C, while Ferozepur registered 6°C and Amritsar 6.1°C. The biting cold has forced residents to rely on heaters and bonfires, particularly during the night, as the chill factor intensifies due to persistent northwesterly winds. Daytime temperatures remain comfortable at 22–24°C, but the sharp contrast between day and night temperatures is creating harsh conditions for outdoor activities.

IMD Alerts and Fog Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for isolated pockets of Punjab on December 7 and again on December 10–11, 2025, with dense fog expected during early morning hours. The fog is likely to reduce visibility to less than 200 meters, causing disruptions to road and air travel across the state. The IMD has also forecast that minimum temperatures will remain below normal throughout the winter season (December 2025–February 2026), with occasional cold wave episodes. While no dense fog alert is currently in place for all districts, shallow to moderate fog is likely in the mornings, particularly in southwestern districts such as Bathinda, Ferozepur, and Faridkot.

Temperature Forecast and Regional Variations

The temperature forecast for Punjab shows a gradual cooling trend, with maximum temperatures around 22–24°C and minimums dropping to 10–12°C across most cities. Lahore is experiencing highs of 22°C and lows of 10°C, while Jalandhar sees similar conditions with highs of 23°C and lows of 12°C. The weather is expected to remain dry, with little to no rainfall throughout December, making it easier for travelers but increasing the risk of frost in agricultural areas. The IMD has noted that temperatures may rise by 1–2°C temporarily before falling again by mid-next week as a new Western Disturbance approaches.

Punjab: Winter Outlook and Precautions

The IMD has warned that Punjab, along with other northwestern states, will experience a colder-than-average winter this year, with more frequent cold wave episodes and prolonged foggy conditions. Residents are advised to stay prepared by keeping warm clothing ready, checking fog forecasts before travel, and staying updated on weather alerts. Farmers should protect rabi crops such as wheat and mustard from ground frost by covering them with tarpaulin or straw, and livestock should be kept in sheltered areas with adequate fodder and water. Commuters should exercise caution while driving through fog-affected regions, and vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly, should limit outdoor activities during peak cold hours. The cold wave is expected to persist for the next 4–5 days, with gradual improvement expected only after December 15.

Tags

