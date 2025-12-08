Punjab Weather: Cold Wave Alert as Temperatures Plunge to 4°C, Dense Fog Disrupts Travel

Punjab: Winter Outlook and Precautions

The IMD has warned that Punjab, along with other northwestern states, will experience a colder-than-average winter this year, with more frequent cold wave episodes and prolonged foggy conditions. Residents are advised to stay prepared by keeping warm clothing ready, checking fog forecasts before travel, and staying updated on weather alerts. Farmers should protect rabi crops such as wheat and mustard from ground frost by covering them with tarpaulin or straw, and livestock should be kept in sheltered areas with adequate fodder and water. Commuters should exercise caution while driving through fog-affected regions, and vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly, should limit outdoor activities during peak cold hours. The cold wave is expected to persist for the next 4–5 days, with gradual improvement expected only after December 15.