Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Cold Wave at 5.6°C, AQI ‘Very Poor’ at 333, Fog Forecast

• Delhi NCR is under a cold wave with minimum temperatures dropping to 5.6°C on December 5, 2025, the coldest December morning this year, 3.9°C below normal.

• Air quality remains in the ‘very poor’ category at 333 AQI, with thick smog covering the capital; 35 out of 39 monitoring stations recorded ‘very poor’ readings.

• IMD forecasts shallow fog, partly cloudy skies, and mist/haze during morning hours for the weekend, with temperatures ranging between 8°C minimum and 23°C maximum.

• Surface winds from the northwest at 15-20 kmph during daytime will continue, contributing to the cold conditions and dispersion of pollutants.

• The weekend outlook shows gradual improvement in temperatures to 24-26°C maximum and 8-10°C minimum by December 7-8, with mainly clear skies after Saturday.