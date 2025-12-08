Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Cold Wave at 5.6°C, AQI ‘Very Poor’ at 333, Fog Forecast

Delhi NCR faces cold wave with 5.6°C minimum, AQI at 333 'very poor', and thick smog. IMD forecasts shallow fog, partly cloudy skies, temps 8-23°C this weekend. Northwest winds at 15-20 kmph. Gradual warming expected by Dec 7-8. Health advisories issued for vulnerable groups.

• Delhi NCR is under a cold wave with minimum temperatures dropping to 5.6°C on December 5, 2025, the coldest December morning this year, 3.9°C below normal.

• Air quality remains in the ‘very poor’ category at 333 AQI, with thick smog covering the capital; 35 out of 39 monitoring stations recorded ‘very poor’ readings.

• IMD forecasts shallow fog, partly cloudy skies, and mist/haze during morning hours for the weekend, with temperatures ranging between 8°C minimum and 23°C maximum.

• Surface winds from the northwest at 15-20 kmph during daytime will continue, contributing to the cold conditions and dispersion of pollutants.

• The weekend outlook shows gradual improvement in temperatures to 24-26°C maximum and 8-10°C minimum by December 7-8, with mainly clear skies after Saturday.

Delhi NCR is grappling with a severe cold wave as minimum temperatures plunged to 5.6°C on December 5, 2025, marking the coldest December morning of the season and 3.9°C below the normal mark. The capital is also choking under thick smog, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 333 in the ‘very poor’ category, marginally higher than the previous day. Shallow fog has been forecast for Saturday morning, reducing visibility and compounding traffic woes across the region.

IMD Alerts and Warnings

The India Meteorological Department has warned of continued cold wave conditions with minimum temperatures markedly below normal at isolated places and appreciably below normal across most parts of Delhi. A shallow fog advisory remains in effect for the weekend, with mist and haze expected during morning hours from December 5 to 11. The IMD has also noted that surface winds from the northwest direction at speeds of 15-20 kmph during daytime may help disperse pollutants but will also enhance the chill factor.

Temperature Forecast for the Weekend

For Saturday, December 6, the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 8°C, while the maximum may reach 23°C, with humidity levels touching 100% in the morning and dropping to 68% by evening. The forecast for Sunday, December 7, shows a slight improvement, with temperatures ranging between 8-10°C minimum and 23-25°C maximum, accompanied by partly cloudy skies and shallow fog during morning hours. By Monday, December 8, the minimum temperature is expected to stabilize near 11°C, with maximums around 27°C, as wind speeds increase to 20 kmph in the afternoon.

Air Quality Update (AQI) and Smog

Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated significantly, with the AQI reaching 333 on Saturday, classified as ‘very poor’. Of the 39 monitoring stations across the city, 35 registered readings in the ‘very poor’ range, while four reported ‘poor’ air quality. The smog has thickened, with particulate matter PM2.5 levels at 187 µg/m³ and PM10 at 242 µg/m³, well above safe limits. The ventilation index is expected to remain low, limiting the dispersion of pollutants over the weekend.

Weekend Outlook and Health Advisories

The weekend outlook indicates a gradual improvement in weather conditions, with mainly clear skies expected after Saturday and temperatures slowly returning to near-normal levels by December 8. However, health advisories have been issued for vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions, to avoid outdoor activities during early morning hours when fog and smog are thickest. Residents are advised to wear warm clothing, use masks outdoors, and keep windows closed during peak pollution hours.

