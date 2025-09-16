BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

Gaurishankar Agrahari, former BJP district vice-president, denies accusations; police investigating video authenticity and minor's age.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Objectionable Video With Minor in UP
Objectionable Video With Minor in UP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. Following a viral video allegedly showing him in a compromising situation with a teenage girl, BJP has expelled Agrahari from the party, citing disciplinary action.

  2. Authorities in Bansi tehsil are verifying the video’s authenticity and the girl's age; strict legal action will follow if she is confirmed to be a minor.

  3. Denying all allegations, Agrahari called the video "doctored" and alleged it's part of a political plot to tarnish his reputation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday expelled its former district vice-president in Siddharthnagar, Gaurishankar Agrahari, after a purportedly objectionable video involving him and a teenage girl began circulating on social media platforms.

The video, said to have been recorded about a week ago in Bansi tehsil, allegedly shows Agrahari in a compromising position with the girl inside a closed room.

Police have confirmed that they are looking into the matter. Circle Officer of Bansi, Mayank Tripathi, stated:

“The video has come to notice. An inquiry is being conducted. If the girl is found to be a minor, strict action will be taken under relevant laws.”

According to PTI, acting on the matter, BJP state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla issued the expulsion order following a complaint by the district president and consultations with local party leaders. The decision, he said, was taken on the directions of the party’s state leadership.

Related Content
Related Content

Agrahari, however, denied all charges, calling the video “doctored” and part of a “political conspiracy” against him.

“This video is doctored and politically motivated. I have served the party with dedication for years. This conspiracy has been hatched to malign my image. I will present my side before the leadership,” he said.

Police investigations, as cited by PTi, are ongoing to verify the video's authenticity, identify the individuals involved, and determine the girl’s age. If confirmed to be a minor, legal proceedings under stringent child protection laws may follow.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Super 4s Qualification Scenario – Explainer

  2. India Qualify For Asia Cup Super Fours: Suryakumar Yadav's Men Advance After Oman Loss To UAE

  3. Women's Premier League 2026 To Begin Earlier Than Usual - Check Likely Starting Month

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Pacer Ruled Out Of Tournament After Shoulder Trouble

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: A Rivalry In Decline, A Victory Laden With Symbolism - What To Read?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Will Set Aside Entire SIR If Methodology Illegal: SC Warns ECI

  2. Kuki Leaders' Homes Attacked in Manipur Amid Rising Tensions

  3. Arbitrary Exercise Of Power Not Allowed: SC Stays Key Waqf Act Provisions Which Sparked Nationwide Protests

  4. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court: SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  5. AIMIM Seeks Entry Into INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. 'Typical Act of Unilateral Bullying': China Slams US Proposal for Tariffs on Russian Oil Purchasers

  2. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  3. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  4. Sushila Karki : The Former Chief Justice Leading Nepal Through Crisis as Interim Prime Minister

  5. Shehbaz Joins Emergency Arab–Islamic Summit in Doha

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi BMW crash: Finance Ministry Official Navjot Singh Killed, Woman Driver In Custody

  2. Supreme Court Puts Key Provisions Of Waqf Amendment Act On Hold | All Details

  3. Are We There Yet? Reflections On International Day Of Democracy

  4. UAE Vs Oman Highlights, Asia Cup 2025: Junaid Siddique's 4/23 Helps Arab's Win By 42 Runs

  5. Emmys 2025: ‘Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Slams Ice, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ In First Win

  6. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court: SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  7. Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas