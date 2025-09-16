BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

Following a viral video allegedly showing him in a compromising situation with a teenage girl, BJP has expelled Agrahari from the party, citing disciplinary action.
Authorities in Bansi tehsil are verifying the video’s authenticity and the girl's age; strict legal action will follow if she is confirmed to be a minor.
Denying all allegations, Agrahari called the video "doctored" and alleged it's part of a political plot to tarnish his reputation.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday expelled its former district vice-president in Siddharthnagar, Gaurishankar Agrahari, after a purportedly objectionable video involving him and a teenage girl began circulating on social media platforms.
The video, said to have been recorded about a week ago in Bansi tehsil, allegedly shows Agrahari in a compromising position with the girl inside a closed room.
Police have confirmed that they are looking into the matter. Circle Officer of Bansi, Mayank Tripathi, stated:
“The video has come to notice. An inquiry is being conducted. If the girl is found to be a minor, strict action will be taken under relevant laws.”
According to PTI, acting on the matter, BJP state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla issued the expulsion order following a complaint by the district president and consultations with local party leaders. The decision, he said, was taken on the directions of the party’s state leadership.
Agrahari, however, denied all charges, calling the video “doctored” and part of a “political conspiracy” against him.
“This video is doctored and politically motivated. I have served the party with dedication for years. This conspiracy has been hatched to malign my image. I will present my side before the leadership,” he said.
Police investigations, as cited by PTi, are ongoing to verify the video's authenticity, identify the individuals involved, and determine the girl’s age. If confirmed to be a minor, legal proceedings under stringent child protection laws may follow.