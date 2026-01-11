Junior Hockey Coach Arrested For Raping Minor Girl In Haryana's Rewari

Junior hockey coach arrested in Rewari for allegedly raping a minor girl, leading to miscarriage
Class 12 student alleged the assault took place four months ago in a stadium bathroom and filed a complaint
FIR registered under POCSO Act; accused is in police custody as investigation continues
A junior hockey coach has been arrested in Haryana’s Rewari district for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl who later became pregnant, police officials said.
The survivor, a Class 12 student from a village in Rewari, filed a complaint at Khol police station on Friday. She told police that she played hockey and had known the accused, a junior coach, for nearly three years.
According to her statement, the alleged assault took place about four months ago inside a bathroom at the stadium where she trained. The girl later became pregnant and on January 5 suffered a miscarriage. Her family admitted her to a hospital after her health deteriorated, following which the matter was reported to the police.
An FIR has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with other relevant sections of the law.
Police said the accused has been arrested and produced before a city court, which granted two days of police remand. “The accused is being questioned and further investigation is underway,” a Rewari police spokesperson said.
With PTI Inputs