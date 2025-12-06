Madhya Pradesh Weather: Cold Wave Alert as Night Temps Drop to 11°C, Fog and Light Rain Forecast

Madhya Pradesh is under a cold wave alert with icy winds from the north causing temperatures to drop significantly below normal, especially in Bhopal, Indore, and Narmadapuram divisions.[patrika +1]
Day temperatures are ranging between 23–26°C, while night temperatures have fallen to 11–15°C, with further drop of 1–2°C expected in the coming days.
IMD has warned of dense fog in northern districts and light rain or drizzle in eastern and northern MP (Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Chhindwara) over the next 48–72 hours.
Western Disturbance over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is channeling cold winds into MP, making December 7–8 colder; frost (pala) may damage crops, prompting advisories for farmers and livestock owners.
December and January are the coldest months in MP, with cold wave conditions expected to persist for the next 4–5 days across the state.
Current Weather Conditions
Madhya Pradesh is experiencing an early cold wave with chilly northwesterly winds sweeping across the state, causing a sharp drop in temperatures. Daytime highs are settling between 23–26°C, while minimum temperatures have plunged to 11–15°C in major cities like Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior, several degrees below normal. Dense fog has blanketed northern districts in the morning, reducing visibility and affecting road travel.
IMD Alerts and Warnings
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for multiple divisions including Bhopal, Indore, Narmadapuram and Jabalpur, warning of further temperature drops of 1–2°C over the next few days. Light rain or drizzle is likely in eastern and northern MP districts such as Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi and Chhindwara during the next 48–72 hours due to a passing Western Disturbance. Farmers have been advised to protect crops from potential frost damage, especially rabi crops and vegetables.
Today’s Temperature and Regional Variations
As of December 6, minimum temperatures across MP range from 11°C in northern plains to 15°C in southern areas, with Bhopal recording around 12–13°C overnight. Daytime conditions remain partly cloudy with highs of 24–26°C, but gusty cold winds up to 20–30 kmph are enhancing the chill factor. Northern districts face the highest risk of dense fog till morning, while eastern MP may see patchy drizzle.
Madhya Pradesh: Weather Forecast for Next 3–5 Days
Cold wave conditions will intensify on December 7–8 as the Western Disturbance over Himachal and Uttarakhand funnels more icy air into MP, potentially pushing night lows below 10°C in some plains. Light rain chances persist in isolated eastern pockets till December 8, followed by dry, colder weather. December and January remain MP’s coldest months, with sustained below-normal temperatures expected through the week.
Precautions and Farmer Advisories
Residents should wear warm clothing, avoid early morning travel in fog-prone areas and check vehicles for winter readiness. Farmers must cover sensitive crops with tarpaulin or thatch to shield against frost, secure livestock in sheltered areas and ensure adequate fodder and water supplies. The IMD urges monitoring local bulletins for any escalation in cold wave severity.