Madhya Pradesh Weather: Cold Wave Alert as Night Temps Drop to 11°C, Fog and Light Rain Forecast

IMD Alerts and Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for multiple divisions including Bhopal, Indore, Narmadapuram and Jabalpur, warning of further temperature drops of 1–2°C over the next few days. Light rain or drizzle is likely in eastern and northern MP districts such as Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi and Chhindwara during the next 48–72 hours due to a passing Western Disturbance. Farmers have been advised to protect crops from potential frost damage, especially rabi crops and vegetables.