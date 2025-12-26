UK-Based Islamic Preacher Under ED Probe For Money Laundering, Radical Links in India

Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan allegedly channelled funds to madrassas, maintained multiple bank accounts in India, and is under probe for Pakistan-based radical connections

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
ED Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan Shamsul Huda Khan ED case
The ED has accused Khan of promoting radical ideology and engaging in illegal funding activities under the cover of religious education. Photo: Imago/Hindustan Times; Representative image
info_icon

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has registered a money laundering case against an Islamic preacher from Uttar Pradesh who is currently based in the United Kingdom, over alleged radical links, including with a Pakistan-based outfit, officials said.

According to PTI, the case against Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is linked to an earlier FIR registered by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad.

Khan was appointed as an assistant teacher in a government-aided madrassa in Uttar Pradesh in 1984, the federal agency said. PTI reported that he allegedly acquired British citizenship in 2013 but continued to draw his salary between 2013 and 2017 despite neither being an Indian citizen nor performing teaching duties, while residing abroad.

Khan could not be contacted for comment.

The probe has found that Khan travelled to several foreign countries over the past two decades and is alleged to have received funds through seven to eight bank accounts maintained in India, officials said. According to PTI, the agency has also identified around a dozen immovable properties, valued at about Rs 30 crore, which are reported to have been acquired by him.

The ED has accused Khan of promoting radical ideology and engaging in illegal funding activities under the cover of religious education. A native of Azamgarh district, he allegedly channelled funds to various madrassas through his NGO, Raja Foundation, as well as through his personal bank accounts, PTI reported.

Related Content
Related Content

Officials further said Khan is alleged to have established two madrassas in Azamgarh and Sant Kabir Nagar districts, the registrations of which were later cancelled.

His alleged links with radical organisations based in the UK are under scrutiny, the officials said. Khan is also reported to have visited Pakistan and is alleged to be associated with the Pakistan-based radical organisation Dawat E Islami.

The ED said it is examining the funding network, foreign linkages and assets connected to the accused as part of its ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. All-Round Indian Women Thrash Sri Lanka By Eight Wickets In 3rd T20I, Clinch Series 3-0

  2. Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win

  3. Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Tim David's Composure Guides HBH To Close Victory

  4. Deepti Sharma Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is Alongside Megan Schutt - Check Stats

  5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Among Recipients Of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pattern in Deletions: Electoral Roll Controversy In Poll-Bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu

  2. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  3. Video | Unnao Rape Survivor’s Lawyer Slams Delhi HC Bail Order for Kuldeep Singh Sengar

  4. Christmas Decorations Removed After Ruckus At Indore Food Street

  5. Mining Returns To Goa’s Forest Heartland, Reigniting Old Fears And New Resistance

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

  4. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

  5. At Least 14 Injured In Stabbing And Liquid Spray Attack At Japan Factory

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War