UK-Based Islamic Preacher Under ED Probe For Money Laundering, Radical Links in India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has registered a money laundering case against an Islamic preacher from Uttar Pradesh who is currently based in the United Kingdom, over alleged radical links, including with a Pakistan-based outfit, officials said.
According to PTI, the case against Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is linked to an earlier FIR registered by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad.
Khan was appointed as an assistant teacher in a government-aided madrassa in Uttar Pradesh in 1984, the federal agency said. PTI reported that he allegedly acquired British citizenship in 2013 but continued to draw his salary between 2013 and 2017 despite neither being an Indian citizen nor performing teaching duties, while residing abroad.
Khan could not be contacted for comment.
The probe has found that Khan travelled to several foreign countries over the past two decades and is alleged to have received funds through seven to eight bank accounts maintained in India, officials said. According to PTI, the agency has also identified around a dozen immovable properties, valued at about Rs 30 crore, which are reported to have been acquired by him.
The ED has accused Khan of promoting radical ideology and engaging in illegal funding activities under the cover of religious education. A native of Azamgarh district, he allegedly channelled funds to various madrassas through his NGO, Raja Foundation, as well as through his personal bank accounts, PTI reported.
Officials further said Khan is alleged to have established two madrassas in Azamgarh and Sant Kabir Nagar districts, the registrations of which were later cancelled.
His alleged links with radical organisations based in the UK are under scrutiny, the officials said. Khan is also reported to have visited Pakistan and is alleged to be associated with the Pakistan-based radical organisation Dawat E Islami.
The ED said it is examining the funding network, foreign linkages and assets connected to the accused as part of its ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from PTI)