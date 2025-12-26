One Dead, 4 Injured In Helium Cylinder Explosion Near Mysore Palace

Tragic accident during Christmas flower show leaves balloon vendor dead and tourists injured; investigation underway

Mysuru: Police personnel cordon off an area after a blast outside the Amba Vilas Palace, in Mysuru, Karnataka, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. Photo: PTI
A tragic accident near the iconic Mysuru Palace on Thursday night left one person dead and four others injured when a helium cylinder used by a balloon vendor exploded, authorities said.

According to The New Indian Express, the incident occurred around 8.30 pm near Jayamarthanda Gate, just as thousands of visitors were attending the palace’s annual flower show. A musical performance by singer Vasuki Vaibhav was underway less than 100 metres from the site of the blast.

Eyewitnesses told The New Indian Express that the explosion happened while the balloon vendor, an unidentified man estimated to be around 40 years old, was filling balloons with helium. The blast triggered panic among the crowd, causing a temporary stampede-like situation. Authorities are still working to confirm the identity of the deceased.

Four passersby who were near the palace at the time sustained injuries and were immediately taken to KR Hospital and JSS Hospital for treatment. City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar confirmed that the victims included Lakshmi from Bengaluru, Manjula from Nanjangud, Shahina Shaber from Kolkata, and Kotresh Gutte from Ranibennur. She stated that the explosion resulted in one death, one grievous injury, and three other injuries, involving two men and three women, comprising tourists and local residents.

Following the blast, the concert was halted and the crowd was dispersed as a precaution. Traffic on the busy road opposite the palace and exhibition grounds was temporarily stopped to allow emergency services to operate.

Police, fire personnel, a forensic team, dog squad, and an anti-bomb squad were deployed to investigate the cause and rule out foul play. Officials said that further details are being gathered and a thorough investigation is underway. The incident has also raised concerns over safety measures involving helium cylinders at crowded public events, according to The New Indian Express.

(With inputs from The New Indian Express)

