Moscow Bombing Kills Three Including Police Officers; Investigation Underway

A bomb blast in Moscow kills two police officers and another person near the site where Lt Gen Fanil Sarvarov was recently assassinated. Suspected bomber may be linked to Ukrainian secret service

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Explosion in Moscow
This image taken from video provided by Investigative Committee of Moscow, shows investigators working near the scene of a deadly explosion in Moscow, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. Photo: AP
Summary
  • Two police officers and a civilian killed in Moscow bomb explosion.

  • Blast occurred near site of Lt Gen Fanil Sarvarov’s assassination.

  • Authorities investigate suspected bomber with potential Ukrainian secret service links.

Three people, including two police officers, were killed in a bomb explosion on Wednesday in Moscow, close to the site where a high-ranking Russian general was assassinated earlier this week, PTI reported.

According to RIA Novosti, the blast occurred after two police officers spotted a suspicious individual near a police car on Yeletskaya Street. As they approached the suspect to detain him, an explosive device detonated, killing the officers and another person who was standing nearby.

The Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate identified the deceased officers as police lieutenants Ilya Klimanov, 24, and Maxim Gorbunov, 25. Klimanov had joined the force in October 2023, while Gorbunov joined in February 2022. Gorbunov is survived by his wife and a nine-month-old daughter. PTI reported that the families of the officers have been promised all necessary assistance.

The third person killed in the explosion is suspected to be the bomber. His identity is being determined through DNA testing, while forensic teams are examining surveillance footage. NTV reported that he could be linked to the Ukrainian secret service.

The attack comes days after a senior Russian general, Lt Gen Fanil Sarvarov, was killed in a car bombing in the capital on Monday. Interfax, quoting sources from the Investigative Committee, reported that Sarvarov died after an explosive device planted under his car was detonated.

Meanwhile, PTI reported that several Russian regions, including Moscow, faced Ukrainian drone attacks overnight. According to the Defence Ministry, air defence systems destroyed 172 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, TASS reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
