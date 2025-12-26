AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test Day 1: Aussies Hold 46-Run Lead After England Collapse For 110, Neser Shines with 4-45

Day 1 of the Fourth Ashes Test at the MCG was a gripping, bowler-dominated spectacle as 20 wickets tumbled on Boxing Day. Australia, put into bat, were bundled out for 152, with Josh Tongue shining with a five-wicket haul and only Michael Neser offering meaningful resistance with a top score around the 30s. England’s reply proved equally disastrous as their top order collapsed, eventually being dismissed for 110, with Neser returning impressive figures and Scott Boland among the wicket-takers. By stumps, Australia had begun their second innings and finished 4/0, leading by 46 runs, a testimony to the seam-friendly conditions and relentless bowling on both sides. The match set up as a thrilling battle with bowlers firmly in control early on.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia Vs England 4th Ashes Test Day 1 photo- Scott Boland
Australia's Scott Boland, left, successfully appeals for a LBW on England's Harry Brook, right, during their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne. | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
1/10
Australia Vs England 4th Ashes Test Day 1 photo-Harry Brook
England's Harry Brook, right, swings wildly at a delivery from Australia's Mitchell Starc, left, during their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne. | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
Australia Vs England 4th Ashes Test Day 1 photo-Mitchell Starc
Australia's Mitchell Starc, right, celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley, center, during their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne. | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
Australia Vs England 4th Ashes Test Day 1 photo-Michael Neser
Australia's Michael Neser, right, celenbrates the wicket of England's Jacob Bethell, left, during their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne. | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
Australia Vs England 4th Ashes Test Day 1 photo-Josh Tongue
England's Josh Tongue, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Scott Boland during their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne. | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
Australia Vs England 4th Ashes Test Day 1 photo-Michael Neser
Australia's Michael Neser is bowled by England's Josh Tongue during their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne. | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
Australia Vs England 4th Ashes Test Day 1 photo-Ben Stokes
England's Ben Stokes, second right, celebrates with teammates after dismissing Australia's Alex Carey during their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne. | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
Australia Vs England 4th Ashes Test Day 1 photo-Gus Atkinson
England's Gus Atkinson, center, celebrates the wicket of Australia Usman Khawaja, left, during their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne. | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
Australia Vs England 4th Ashes Test Day 1 photo-Joe Root
England's Joe Root, second left, catches out Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, center, during their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne. | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
Australia Vs England 4th Ashes Test Day 1 photo-Steve Smith
Australia's Steve Smith is bowled by England's Josh Tongue during their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne. | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
Australia Vs England 4th Ashes Test Day 1 photo-Gus Atkinson
England's Gus Atkinson, center, celebrates with teammates after bowling Australia's Travis Head during their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne. | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 3rd Women's T20I: Renuka, Deepti Power IND-W To Series-Sealing Win

  2. Rinku Singh Goes Berserk With 56-Ball Century In Uttar Pradesh Vs Chandigarh VHT Match

  3. Who Is Devendra Singh Bora? Uttarakhand Bowler Who Dismissed Rohit Sharma for A Golden Duck In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  4. BCB Takes Over Chattogram Royals As BPL 2025-26 Faces Fresh Crisis

  5. Ravi Shastri Next England Coach? Monty Panesar Backs Him As Perfect Fit After ENG’s Ashes Rout

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. Sheikh Hasina Accuses Yunus Regime Of Atrocities Against Minorities

  3. Vinod Kumar Shukla: The Creator of Raghuvar Prasad And The World Of Sonsi

  4. Four VHP, Bajrang Dal Members Held For Christmas Vandalism In Assam

  5. Unrest In Bangladesh Evokes Safety Concerns Among Kashmiri Students

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Mob Killing Of Hindu Man In Bangladesh

  2. Trump Launches US Strikes On ISIS Targets In Nigeria On Christmas Day

  3. Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh Over Alleged Extortion

  4. Hindu Right Protests Bangladesh Lynching, Clash With Police Near High Commission

  5. Year-Ender 2025: Ukraine's Third Year Of Living Through Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. The Myth Factory: Belief, Politics, and the Making of New Ayodhya

  2. Selection in J&K Santosh Trophy Squad Sparks Debate On Representation

  3. Mirwaiz Removes 'Hurriyat Chairman' Designation From Social Media

  4. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Opening Day Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Film Earns Over Rs 7 Crore

  5. Trump Launches US Strikes On ISIS Targets In Nigeria On Christmas Day

  6. Himachal Nurturing Ground For MSMEs, Start-Ups

  7. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Highlights: Raghuvanshi Taken To Hospital After Collision; Delhi Snatch Thrilling Win

  8. Vrusshabha Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal's Film Fails To Take Off; Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya Has A Solid Start