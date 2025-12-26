AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test Day 1: Aussies Hold 46-Run Lead After England Collapse For 110, Neser Shines with 4-45
Day 1 of the Fourth Ashes Test at the MCG was a gripping, bowler-dominated spectacle as 20 wickets tumbled on Boxing Day. Australia, put into bat, were bundled out for 152, with Josh Tongue shining with a five-wicket haul and only Michael Neser offering meaningful resistance with a top score around the 30s. England’s reply proved equally disastrous as their top order collapsed, eventually being dismissed for 110, with Neser returning impressive figures and Scott Boland among the wicket-takers. By stumps, Australia had begun their second innings and finished 4/0, leading by 46 runs, a testimony to the seam-friendly conditions and relentless bowling on both sides. The match set up as a thrilling battle with bowlers firmly in control early on.
