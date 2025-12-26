Rinku Singh Goes Berserk With 56-Ball Century In Uttar Pradesh Vs Chandigarh VHT Match

Rinku Singh smashed a rapid 56-ball century for Uttar Pradesh against Chandigarh
His knock powered UP to a massive total in the Vijay Hazare Trophy
Rinku Singh has been inlcuded in India's T20I World Cup squad
Uttar Pradesh captain Rinku Singh produced a breathtaking innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 clash against Chandigarh, smashing a blistering century off just 56 balls in Rajkot.
Coming in at No. 5, Singh immediately seized the momentum, unleashing a barrage of boundaries and sixes that thrilled the crowd and put UP firmly in control of their 50-over innings. His unbeaten 106-run knock, featuring 10 fours and four sixes, came at a strike rate of 176.67 and was instrumental in driving Uttar Pradesh to a commanding total of 367/4 after they were asked to bat first.
Singh’s explosive century came on the back of solid foundations laid by his teammates. Aryan Juyal also starred with a big hundred, and together they stitched crucial partnerships that ensured UP built a massive score to challenge Chandigarh.
The star middle-order batter batted with immaculate timing, showing both patience early and aggression later as he cleared the rope at regular intervals. This innings not only showcased Rinku’s hitting prowess but also underlined his value as a match-winning leader for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket.
Rinku’s Preparation For T20I World Cup 2026
Rinku Singh’s performance in this match is a great sign for the Indian team ahead of the much-awaited T20I World Cup next year. Known for his fearless batting style and ability to accelerate when it matters most, he has been a consistent performer for UP in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and other domestic tournaments.
Over the years, Singh has developed a reputation for powerful middle-order hitting, and this rapid century is likely to draw attention from fans and selectors alike. His inclusion in India's T20I squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand and World Cup proves that he's here for a longer run.