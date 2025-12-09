Madhya Pradesh Weather: Severe Cold Wave Persists with Temperatures Below 10°C, Frost Risk for Crops

Madhya Pradesh is experiencing a severe cold wave with minimum temperatures below 10°C in over 25 districts as of December 9, 2025.
IMD forecasts cold wave conditions to persist through December 10–11, with dense fog in western districts reducing visibility to 100–200 metres.
Day temperatures around 24–26°C, nights dropping to 12–14°C; wind speeds of 30–40 kmph exacerbate the chill factor.
Frost risk remains high for wheat, gram, and mustard crops; severe cold is predicted to extend into January for southern divisions.
Madhya Pradesh continues to experience a severe cold wave on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, with minimum temperatures remaining below 10°C across over 25 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Umaria, Rajgarh, Rewa, Mandla, Betul, Satna, Sidhi, and many others. Bhopal recorded 4.8°C on December 8, while Indore saw 6.2°C, continuing the trend of near-record low temperatures for this time of the season. Daytime temperatures are settling around 24–26°C, creating a sharp day-night contrast of over 15°C that is stressing both human bodies and agricultural systems.
IMD Alerts and Fog Warnings
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the cold wave will persist through December 10–11, 2025, with dense fog expected during early morning hours in western districts such as Bhopal, Indore, Shahdol, Dhar, and Narsinghpur. Visibility is likely to drop to 100–200 metres, disrupting vehicular traffic and creating hazardous road conditions, particularly between 6–9 AM and 4–8 PM. Wind speeds of 30–40 kmph are exacerbating the chill factor, making outdoor exposure feel significantly colder than actual temperatures, especially for early morning commuters, schoolchildren, and two-wheeler riders.
Weekly Forecast and Extended Cold Outlook
The cold wave is expected to gradually ease after December 11, with temperatures rising by 2–3°C, but the relief will be temporary. The IMD has warned that severe cold conditions will return and intensify after December 15, particularly affecting Gwalior, Chambal, and Ujjain divisions, as well as districts like Sehore, Vidisha, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Panna, Mandla, Dindori, Indore, Dhar, and Jhabua. December and January remain the coldest months in Madhya Pradesh, and residents are advised to keep warm clothing and heaters ready for extended winter use.
Health and Safety Precautions
Vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions, are advised to limit outdoor exposure during peak cold hours (5 AM–9 AM and 10 PM–4 AM). Residents should wear multiple layers of warm clothing, use blankets while sleeping, and ensure proper heating in homes and workplaces. Livestock farmers should keep animals in sheltered areas with adequate fodder and water, and ensure bedding with straw to provide insulation. Commuters should use caution while driving through fog-affected areas, use low-beam headlights, and maintain safe distances from other vehicles.