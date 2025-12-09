Madhya Pradesh Weather: Severe Cold Wave Persists with Temperatures Below 10°C, Frost Risk for Crops

Weekly Forecast and Extended Cold Outlook

The cold wave is expected to gradually ease after December 11, with temperatures rising by 2–3°C, but the relief will be temporary. The IMD has warned that severe cold conditions will return and intensify after December 15, particularly affecting Gwalior, Chambal, and Ujjain divisions, as well as districts like Sehore, Vidisha, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Panna, Mandla, Dindori, Indore, Dhar, and Jhabua. December and January remain the coldest months in Madhya Pradesh, and residents are advised to keep warm clothing and heaters ready for extended winter use.​