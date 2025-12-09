Delhi Fog Alert: Dense Fog Blankets Capital with Visibility 50-200 Metres, AQI ‘Very Poor’ at 320

Delhi is blanketed in dense fog on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, with visibility dropping to a hazardous 50-200 meters during early morning and late evening hours, creating chaos on roads and disrupting air traffic. The minimum temperature has plunged to 7-8°C, marking one of the coldest mornings of the season and well below the seasonal average, while daytime highs hover around 23-25°C. Humidity levels are exceptionally high, touching 90-100% in the morning, creating a thick layer of moisture that refuses to dissipate even as the sun rises.