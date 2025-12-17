Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog Blankets Delhi-NCR, AQI Stays at ‘Severe’ Category

Delhi has dense fog today

The capital witnessed "dense to very dense fog" in the early hours of Wednesday, a condition that the IMD predicts will persist for the next 24 hours. Visibility dropped to near zero in isolated areas, resulting in slower vehicular movement and flight delays. The Palam observatory reported visibility dropping to 50 meters, prompting airport authorities to initiate low-visibility procedures. Drivers are advised to use fog lights and maintain safe distances, while rail and air passengers should check their schedules before setting out.