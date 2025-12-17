Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog Blankets Delhi-NCR, AQI Stays at ‘Severe’ Category

A thick layer of fog engulfed Delhi-NCR today, severely impacting visibility, while air quality remained in the 'severe' to 'hazardous' category. The IMD has issued alerts for dense fog and cold wave conditions across the region.

Delhi Weather Update
Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Delhi's AQI stands at 391 (Severe), with hazardous spikes in some areas.

  • Dense fog reduced visibility, disrupting flights and morning traffic.

  • Noida and Ghaziabad report 'hazardous' air quality levels above 400.

  • IMD forecasts cold wave conditions to persist through December 17.

Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a grey, hazy morning on December 17, 2025, as a dense layer of fog blanketed the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a dense fog warning for the region, cautioning that visibility could drop significantly during early morning hours, impacting road, rail, and air travel. Alongside the reduced visibility, the region continues to grapple with a public health emergency as the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the 'severe' category.

Delhi has dense fog today

The capital witnessed "dense to very dense fog" in the early hours of Wednesday, a condition that the IMD predicts will persist for the next 24 hours. Visibility dropped to near zero in isolated areas, resulting in slower vehicular movement and flight delays. The Palam observatory reported visibility dropping to 50 meters, prompting airport authorities to initiate low-visibility procedures. Drivers are advised to use fog lights and maintain safe distances, while rail and air passengers should check their schedules before setting out.

Delhi NCR Severe Air Quality

The air quality crisis in Delhi-NCR shows little sign of abating. While some monitoring stations saw a slight dip in pollution levels compared to the weekend's hazardous peaks, the average AQI hovers firmly in the 'severe' zone. Real-time data shows Delhi's AQI at 391, with PM2.5 and PM10 levels far exceeding safe limits. The "smog trap" created by temperature inversion and low wind speeds is keeping pollutants suspended close to the ground, posing severe health risks to children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues.​

New Delhi weather forecast

The weather forecast for the day indicates a maximum temperature of around 24°C and a minimum of 10°C. The day will remain dry but hazy, with moderate fog likely to clear only slightly by afternoon.​

Noida Ghaziabad pollution

The situation is equally grim in neighboring satellite cities. Ghaziabad reported a hazardous AQI of 412, with PM2.5 levels at a staggering 290.33 µg/m³. Noida also recorded severe pollution levels, with an average AQI of 352, making it one of the most polluted cities in the country alongside Delhi. The relentless smog has forced residents to limit outdoor activities, and schools in these districts have already shifted to online or hybrid learning modes under GRAP Stage 4 measures.​

Faridabad weather forecast

Similar to the rest of the NCR, Faridabad is experiencing "very poor" to "severe" air quality. Cold wave-like conditions are expected to continue, with night temperatures dropping further. The IMD warns that cold northwesterly winds will likely intensify the chill over the next few days.

