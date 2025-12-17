South India Weather Update: Forecast for Major Cities on 17 December

The South India weather update for 17 December forecasts rain for parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while Telangana and Karnataka face a cold wave alert. Major cities like Chennai will see humid conditions, while Bengaluru remains partly cloudy.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
South India Weather Update
Weather updates
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chennai to see humid weather with increasing clouds; max temp 30°C.

  • Bengaluru faces a cold wave in isolated pockets; max temp 27°C.

  • Hyderabad remains under cold wave conditions; night temperatures dip.

  • Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram may witness isolated thunderstorms.

Weather conditions across South India on December 17 are expected to be a mix of chilly winds in the interior regions and scattered showers along the coast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast highlighting a distinct divide: while the northern parts of the peninsula, including Telangana and interior Karnataka, are grappling with cold wave conditions, the southern coastal belts are likely to experience rainfall. A cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu is driving isolated thunderstorms and lightning across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala. Meanwhile, residents in cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru are waking up to misty and significantly cooler mornings as minimum temperatures drop below normal levels.

Chennai weather forecast 17 Dec

Chennai is expected to have a warm and humid day with temperatures hovering around a maximum of 30°C and a minimum of 23°C. The sky will remain partly cloudy with increasing cloud cover at night. While heavy rainfall is not predicted for the city itself, the humidity levels will make it feel warmer during the day. Residents should brace for "very unhealthy" air quality levels in the early hours, as pollution tends to spike during these calm winter mornings.​

Bengaluru weather update 17 Dec

Bengaluru will experience a cool day with partly cloudy skies. The maximum temperature is forecast to reach 27°C, while the minimum will dip to around 17°C. However, the IMD has issued a cold wave warning for interior Karnataka, which may make early mornings feel significantly colder in the outskirts. Visibility might be slightly reduced due to shallow fog between 6:00 AM and 8:00 AM.​

Related Content
Related Content

Hyderabad weather forecast today

Hyderabad is currently under the grip of a cold wave. Minimum temperatures have dropped 2–3°C below normal, with the city expected to see a low of around 16°C or lower in isolated pockets. The day will remain dry and sunny with a maximum temperature of 30°C, but the nights will be distinctly chilly. The IMD warns that these cold conditions are likely to persist, so residents are advised to keep warm clothing handy.​

Kochi weather report 17 December

Kochi and the surrounding areas in Kerala are on alert for isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. The forecast indicates a high chance of rain with a maximum temperature of 30°C and a minimum of 25°C. Humidity will remain high at around 61%, and gusty winds may accompany the showers in the afternoon or evening hours.​

Thiruvananthapuram weather forecast

Thiruvananthapuram expects partly cloudy skies with thunderstorm possibility, highs 33°C and lows 23°C. IMD forecasts rain or thundershowers at one or two Kerala spots, winds 11-12 km/h WNW, humidity 72%. Lightning very likely; monitor updates for evening risks.

null - null
Understanding Thunderstorms: Causes, Effects, and Essential Safety Tips for Protection

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Madurai and Coimbatore weather update

Madurai: The temple city will see a pleasant day with a maximum temperature of 29°C and a minimum of 25°C. There is a slight chance of light rain (0.7 mm) as cloud cover persists.​
Coimbatore: Residents can expect a misty start to the day. The temperature will range between a comfortable 28°C during the day and a cool 19.5°C at night, making it one of the coolest cities in Tamil Nadu today.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Full Squad IPL 2026: Updated List Of All Players In Chennai Super Kings

  2. IPL 2026 Auction: Top Five Most Expensive Uncapped Players In Tournament History

  3. IPL 2026 Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad Bag Liam Livingstone After Intense Tussle With Lucknow Super Giants

  4. IPL 2026 Auction: Top Five Uncapped Buys Who Stole The Spotlight

  5. IPL 2026 Auction: Delhi Capitals Snap Up Explosive Jammu And Kashmir Speedster Auqib Nabi For INR 8.40 Crore

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  2. Supreme Court Refuses to Seek EC Response To News Report On Bihar Voter Revision

  3. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  4. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

  5. A Century of Red: The Indian Communist Movement

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Bondi Beach Terror Suspect Was Hyderabad Native With Indian Passport

  2. Three Indian Students Injured in Sydney Terror Attack

  3. Botswana, Other African Nations Probes Alleged Youth Recruitment To Fight In Ukraine

  4. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  5. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

Latest Stories

  1. Lok Sabha Refers Higher Education Regulator Bill To Joint Parliamentary Committee

  2. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  3. Pakistan Vs UAE Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: Abdul Subhan's 4-for Guides PAK to 70-Run Win Against UAE - As It Happened

  4. IPL 2026 Auction Highlights: Green Sold At Record Sum, Shaw Back To DC, Kartik-Prashant Script History - As It Happened

  5. GUJCET 2026 Registration Begins for Engineering, Pharmacy; GSEB Notifies Four-Step Application Process

  6. December 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Cancer, And Capricorn

  7. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  8. Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, To Land In Delhi Before Goa