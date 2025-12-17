South India Weather Update: Forecast for Major Cities on 17 December

Weather conditions across South India on December 17 are expected to be a mix of chilly winds in the interior regions and scattered showers along the coast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast highlighting a distinct divide: while the northern parts of the peninsula, including Telangana and interior Karnataka, are grappling with cold wave conditions, the southern coastal belts are likely to experience rainfall. A cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu is driving isolated thunderstorms and lightning across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala. Meanwhile, residents in cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru are waking up to misty and significantly cooler mornings as minimum temperatures drop below normal levels.