South India Weather Update: Forecast for Major Cities on 17 December

Weather conditions across South India on December 17 are expected to be a mix of chilly winds in the interior regions and scattered showers along the coast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast highlighting a distinct divide: while the northern parts of the peninsula, including Telangana and interior Karnataka, are grappling with cold wave conditions, the southern coastal belts are likely to experience rainfall. A cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu is driving isolated thunderstorms and lightning across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala. Meanwhile, residents in cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru are waking up to misty and significantly cooler mornings as minimum temperatures drop below normal levels.
Chennai weather forecast 17 Dec
Chennai is expected to have a warm and humid day with temperatures hovering around a maximum of 30°C and a minimum of 23°C. The sky will remain partly cloudy with increasing cloud cover at night. While heavy rainfall is not predicted for the city itself, the humidity levels will make it feel warmer during the day. Residents should brace for "very unhealthy" air quality levels in the early hours, as pollution tends to spike during these calm winter mornings.
Bengaluru weather update 17 Dec
Bengaluru will experience a cool day with partly cloudy skies. The maximum temperature is forecast to reach 27°C, while the minimum will dip to around 17°C. However, the IMD has issued a cold wave warning for interior Karnataka, which may make early mornings feel significantly colder in the outskirts. Visibility might be slightly reduced due to shallow fog between 6:00 AM and 8:00 AM.
Hyderabad weather forecast today
Hyderabad is currently under the grip of a cold wave. Minimum temperatures have dropped 2–3°C below normal, with the city expected to see a low of around 16°C or lower in isolated pockets. The day will remain dry and sunny with a maximum temperature of 30°C, but the nights will be distinctly chilly. The IMD warns that these cold conditions are likely to persist, so residents are advised to keep warm clothing handy.
Kochi weather report 17 December
Kochi and the surrounding areas in Kerala are on alert for isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. The forecast indicates a high chance of rain with a maximum temperature of 30°C and a minimum of 25°C. Humidity will remain high at around 61%, and gusty winds may accompany the showers in the afternoon or evening hours.
Thiruvananthapuram weather forecast
Thiruvananthapuram expects partly cloudy skies with thunderstorm possibility, highs 33°C and lows 23°C. IMD forecasts rain or thundershowers at one or two Kerala spots, winds 11-12 km/h WNW, humidity 72%. Lightning very likely; monitor updates for evening risks.
Madurai and Coimbatore weather update
Madurai: The temple city will see a pleasant day with a maximum temperature of 29°C and a minimum of 25°C. There is a slight chance of light rain (0.7 mm) as cloud cover persists.
Coimbatore: Residents can expect a misty start to the day. The temperature will range between a comfortable 28°C during the day and a cool 19.5°C at night, making it one of the coolest cities in Tamil Nadu today.