South India Weather Update: Major Cities See Mild Winter, Cold Wave in Pockets

Hyderabad Weather Update

Hyderabad residents can expect a chilly morning followed by a warm, sunny afternoon, with temperatures ranging from a maximum of 28°C to a minimum of 14°C. The "real feel" temperature might be slightly higher at 29°C during peak noon hours. The city remains on the edge of the cold wave affecting Telangana, with the IMD noting that cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated places, suggesting that evenings will require light woolens. The skies are predicted to remain mainly clear with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.​