South India Weather Update: Major Cities See Mild Winter, Cold Wave in Pockets

South India anticipates a mild winter day on December 20, 2025, with major cities seeing clear to partly cloudy skies. However, isolated pockets in Telangana and Karnataka are under a cold wave alert, bringing chilly mornings.

| Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Summary
  • Bengaluru: Morning mist expected; max 27°C, min 14°C.

  • Hyderabad: Clear skies with a chilly start; max 28°C, min 14°C.

  • Chennai: Foggy morning followed by clouds; mercury may dip.

  • Thiruvananthapuram: Partly cloudy with high humidity; max 31°C.

  • Cold Wave: Alert for North Interior Karnataka and Telangana.

Weather conditions across South India on December 20, 2025, are largely mild, offering a stark contrast to the dense fog enveloping the north. While major metropolitan cities like Bengaluru and Chennai are waking up to misty mornings, the days are expected to be sunny and pleasant. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a specific Cold Wave Alert for isolated areas in North Interior Karnataka and Telangana, warning of significantly lower minimum temperatures. In Tamil Nadu, cold northerly winds could lead to a drop in mercury levels by up to 4°C, adding a distinct winter nip to the air.

Bengaluru Weather Update

The Garden City is forecast to have a misty start to the day, with the maximum temperature hovering around 27°C and the minimum likely to touch 14°C, making early mornings feel quite crisp. Skies will remain clear to partly cloudy throughout the day. Humidity levels are moderate at approximately 61%, and light winds from the west-northwest will keep the afternoon pleasant. With no rainfall expected, it promises to be a perfect day for outdoor activities

Hyderabad Weather Update

Hyderabad residents can expect a chilly morning followed by a warm, sunny afternoon, with temperatures ranging from a maximum of 28°C to a minimum of 14°C. The "real feel" temperature might be slightly higher at 29°C during peak noon hours. The city remains on the edge of the cold wave affecting Telangana, with the IMD noting that cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated places, suggesting that evenings will require light woolens. The skies are predicted to remain mainly clear with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.​

Chennai Weather Update

Chennai is likely to see a mix of fog and clouds, with early hours featuring fog or mist that may potentially reduce visibility slightly on the outskirts. As the day progresses, the sky will turn partly cloudy, and temperatures are expected to range between 21°C and 30°C. Additionally, cold winds blowing from the north are expected to lower temperatures, possibly making today feel cooler than average for the city.​

Thiruvananthapuram Weather Update

The Kerala capital will experience typical coastal humidity, with partly cloudy skies expected and no rainfall predicted for the day. The mercury will range between 23°C and 31°C, accompanied by high humidity levels around 75-80%, which might make it feel warmer than the actual temperature despite the cloud cover.

